MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Z/Yen and DP88 partner to develop an international index assessing clinical practice, patient recovery, risk management and costs in robotic healthcare.

- Professor Michael Mainelli, Chairman, Z/YenLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 26, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- London-based research and consultancy group Z/Yen and Hong Kong-based advisory company DP88 have agreed to collaborate on the development of an international index to assess the impact of artificial intelligence (AI) and robotics on healthcare, with an initial focus on robotic-assisted surgery.The initiative will draw on Z/Yen's experience in developing internationally recognised benchmarking indices and aims to establish a framework for comparing the adoption, application and impact of robotic technologies across leading medical institutions worldwide.Professor Michael Mainelli, Chairman of Z/Yen and former Lord Mayor of the City of London, is expected to serve as a founding co-chair of the Global AiRobotics Impact Foundation (GAIF), which is intended to support the initiative.The partnership, formalised through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), envisages the development of a Robotic AI Impact Index, with the first publication targeted for the fourth quarter of 2027.Establishing an international benchmarkThe proposed index aims to address an increasingly important question for healthcare providers, insurers, investors and policymakers: how the benefits of AI and robotic technologies can be measured consistently across different healthcare institutions and markets.The initial development programme envisages the potential inclusion of up to 300 medical centres worldwide, drawing on surveys of medical practitioners, healthcare institutions and other industry participants, supplemented where appropriate by independently available quantitative data.The proposed methodology will examine six principal areas:.Policy: The regulatory and institutional frameworks governing robotic-assisted surgery..Practice: How robotics and AI are used in clinical procedures..Risk management: The frameworks used to assess patient suitability and manage surgical risks..Training: Professional training, certification and the development of surgical expertise..Rehabilitation: Patient outcomes and recovery following robotic-assisted procedures..Affordability: The costs of robotic surgery compared with alternative approaches.The intention is to develop comparative assessments that help medical institutions evaluate their performance against international peers, identify opportunities for improvement and better understand the clinical and economic implications of adopting robotic technologies.Z/Yen publishes several established international indices, including the Global Financial Centres Index, the China Construction Bank Global Green Finance Index and the Smart Centres Index. Its benchmarking approach combines quantitative information with professional assessments to evaluate performance across markets and sectors.The proposed healthcare index will seek to apply similar research principles to the evolving field of AI and robotic-assisted surgery.Professor Michael Mainelli said:"AI and robotics have enormous potential to transform healthcare, but understanding their impact requires credible evidence and consistent measurement."Robotic-assisted surgery, advances in medical research, and emerging technologies used in drug development offer significant opportunities to improve healthcare delivery. The challenge is to assess their benefits, costs, and risks in ways that are meaningful to medical professionals, insurers, investors, and policymakers."By bringing together expertise from healthcare, technology, research, and insurance, we hope to establish an independent framework that contributes to better-informed decisions about the development and application of these technologies."Implications for insurance and healthcare investmentA particular focus of the initiative will be the potential value of comparative information to the insurance and reinsurance industries.More consistent data on surgical practice, risk management, patient recovery, and treatment costs could help insurers better understand the clinical and financial implications of robotic-assisted healthcare.The proposed index could also provide medical institutions with additional evidence to support decisions about technology investment, resource allocation, and clinical practice.David Piesse, Chief Executive of DP88 and a founding figure in the initiative, said:"Our collaboration with Z/Yen is an important step towards creating an international benchmark for the rapidly developing field of AI and robotics in healthcare."We want to bring together data and expertise from leading medical centres, research institutions, technology providers, and the insurance industry to provide a clearer picture of how these technologies are being used and the benefits they can deliver."One of our ambitions is to work closely with insurers and reinsurers to improve understanding of healthcare risks and costs, while helping medical institutions demonstrate their performance against international peers."Building an international networkThe development programme will seek participation from healthcare providers, medical schools, insurers, reinsurers and manufacturers of robotic surgical technologies.An advisory board is envisaged to contribute expertise to the index's design and implementation, while an initial pilot programme is expected to help test the proposed methodology before broader data collection begins.The partners also envisage developing an international programme of conferences and industry engagement focused on robotics, AI, healthcare innovation, and longevity.The first edition of the index is targeted for publication in the fourth quarter of 2027, with subsequent editions intended to provide regular assessments of developments across the sector.Notes to editorsAbout Z/YenZ/Yen is a London-based commercial think tank and research consultancy known for its international benchmarking and research activities. Its publications include the Global Financial Centres Index, the China Construction Bank Global Green Finance Index and the Smart Centres Index.About DP88DP88 is a Hong Kong-based advisory company working with international business and technology networks, including the global vendor community.About the Global AiRobotics Impact Foundation (GAIF)The proposed foundation is intended to support research, collaboration, and fundraising connected with the development of the healthcare robotics index and related initiatives. Its formal name, legal status, and governance arrangements are subject to confirmation.

Elizabeth Dooley

Z/Yen and DP88

+44 7776 361896

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Former Lord Mayor Michael Mainelli Backs Global AI and Robotic Surgery Index News Provided By Z/Yen and DP88 November 26, 2026, 09:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Insurance Industry, Science, Technology



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