MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 26 (IANS) India's eight largest office markets could require nearly 260 million square feet (MSF) of office space under a workplace density benchmark of 100 square feet per employee, a report said on Thursday, highlighting significant long-term growth potential for the commercial real estate sector.

The report from Cushman & Wakefield said these office markets currently have nearly 1,012 MSF of Grade A and B office inventory accommodating 12.7 million professionals, translating into an average workplace density of around 80 square feet per employee.

At a benchmark of 100 square feet, the same workforce would require nearly 1,272 MSF of office space, implying an additional requirement of 260 MSF, it added.

The study -- which analysed more than 34 million professional profiles across 19 Tier I and Tier II cities -- examined how talent concentration, hiring activity and sectoral specialisation are shaping office demand.

The assessment is based on a baseline scenario that assumes 75 per cent workforce formalisation in IT, BFSI and professional services, and 25 per cent in other sectors, adjusted for office attendance and desk-sharing patterns, the report said.

Workforce formalisation refers to the share of professionals whose roles require formal office accommodation rather than factory, retail, healthcare or field-based workplaces.

"Even as AI transforms businesses globally, India is strengthening its relevance through specialised skills and higher-value capabilities. Our research points to an office market with significant headroom for growth, driven by an evolving workforce, the increasing sophistication of enterprise functions and the emergence of new economic centres," said Anshul Jain, Chief Executive, India, SEA, MEA, and APAC Office & Retail, Cushman & Wakefield.

Several Tier II cities are recording hiring growth at nearly 2–3 times the pace of Tier I markets, although these emerging cities collectively account for less than one-tenth of India's Grade A office inventory.

The report identified a strong relationship between hiring activity and office leasing across India's eight largest office markets, which collectively account for an estimated 29.2 million professionals.

The cities generating the highest hiring activity from 2021 to 2025 were also India's largest office leasing markets, highlighting the close association between hiring activity and occupier demand.

Bengaluru led India's talent landscape with about 5.78 million professionals, followed closely by Mumbai (5.37 million) and Delhi NCR (5.01 million).

Meanwhile, Hyderabad, Pune and Chennai form the next tier, each with between 3 and 3.8 million.

-IANS

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