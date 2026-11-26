MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 26 (IANS) India's semiconductor market is projected to grow from $45-50 billion in 2026 to $100-110 billion by 2030, driven by rising demand across electronics, telecommunications, automotive systems, artificial intelligence (AI), data centres and digital infrastructure, a new report said on Thursday.

The demand mix is increasingly shifting towards connectivity and computing applications. Networking and communications are projected to increase its share of semiconductor revenue from 26.1 per cent in 2020 to 33.3 per cent by 2030, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.8 per cent, according to a report by CareEdge Advisory.

Computing and data storage is expected to increase its share from 12.8 per cent to 15.1 per cent over the same period, at a CAGR of 11.9 per cent.

In comparison, consumer electronics' share is projected to decline from 29.1 per cent to 22.2 per cent, indicating the growing contribution of digital infrastructure, cloud computing and AI-led demand, said the report.

Under the India Semiconductor Mission, 12 projects with cumulative investments exceeding Rs 1.64 lakh crore have been approved across Gujarat, Assam, Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, Punjab and Andhra Pradesh.

These cover semiconductor fabrication, compound semiconductors and assembly, testing, marking and packaging (ATMP)/outsourced semiconductor assembly and test (OSAT) facilities.

Five of the 12 projects had commenced commercial production by October, according to a government update. The next phase of the mission is expected to deepen capabilities across research and development, materials, equipment, and talent development.

“The bigger opportunity, however, is in India's ability to translate its chip-design strength and approved investments into commercially viable fabrication, testing and advanced-packaging capabilities. Timely project execution, access to technology, availability of skilled talent and the development of a robust supplier ecosystem will be important enablers of this growth,” said Tanvi Shah, Senior Director, CareEdge Advisory.

Rising consumption continues to be met largely through imports. India's semiconductor imports more than tripled from $11.9 billion in FY21 to $36.5 billion in FY26.

Citing DSCI estimates, the report notes that imports account for 90–95 per cent of domestic demand for semiconductor devices and components, highlighting the gap between domestic consumption and manufacturing capacity.

“The next phase of India's semiconductor journey will be defined by the conversion of approved projects into stable, commercially competitive production,” said Praveen Pardeshi, Associate Director, CareEdge Advisory.