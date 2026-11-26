MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 26 (IANS) Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) chief and Rajya Sabha MP Sharad Pawar on Thursday was admitted to Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai after experiencing symptoms of dehydration.

According to family members, the veteran leader's condition is stable, and he will remain under medical observation for the next two days.

Providing an update via social media, his daughter and Baramati MP Supriya Sule stated that Pawar is doing well and that the admission is largely part of a routine medical checkup following exhaustion.

She noted that he likely suffered from dehydration and expressed concern over his relentless work schedule.

"He needs to slow down a bit and reduce his travel, but he doesn't listen to anyone because he loves his work so much," Sule wrote, thanking well-wishers for their prayers and concern.

NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar also reassured party workers and the public that there is no cause for alarm.

In a social media post, he confirmed that Sharad Pawar is receiving appropriate treatment on the advice of doctors and will remain in the hospital for two days before returning to his routine work.

This marks the second hospitalisation for the octogenarian leader within the span of a month.

Before Diwali, on November 4, Pawar had to abruptly cancel his drought-assessment tour in Solapur after experiencing weakness and a cough triggered by sudden weather changes.

At that time, he was admitted to Ruby Hall Clinic in Pune for treatment. Following his discharge, he greeted supporters from a wheelchair before traveling back to Mumbai with Supriya Sule.

During earlier hospitalisation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi personally called Pawar to inquire about his health and urged him to take proper care of himself.

Despite advancing age and past health challenges, including treatment for oral cancer in the early 2000s and gallbladder surgery in 2021, Sharad Pawar has continued to maintain an intensive political schedule across Maharashtra, often drawing concern from family members and colleagues over the strain of constant travel and public engagements.