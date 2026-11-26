MENAFN - IANS) Lucknow, Nov 26 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, on Thursday, launched a veiled attack on the Congress, accusing it of "strangling" the Constitution during its tenure at the Centre and now attempting to "mislead" the nation by flaunting a "red-covered booklet".

He was referring to a copy of the Constitution, often carried by Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi and other Congress leaders.

Addressing a Constitution Day event at the Lok Bhavan Auditorium, the Chief Minister launched the beautification of 3,955 statue sites across the state under the Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar Statue Development Scheme. He also joined the Deputy Chief Minister and other dignitaries in a collective reading of the Preamble to the Constitution.

The Chief Minister described the Constitution as a matter of pride and a guiding force for India's 1.45 billion citizens. He noted that while many countries denied voting rights to people on the basis of caste, race, or gender for long periods, India granted universal adult franchise from the very first day the Constitution came into force.

Referring to the opening words of the Preamble,“We, the People of India,” he said they clearly establish that sovereignty rests with the common citizen. The balance between the legislature, executive, and judiciary, he added, is what strengthens democracy.

Without taking nay name, CM Adityanath said: "Some individuals, by creating confusion and waving a red-covered booklet, attempt to mislead the public. Had they actually read a copy of the Constitution, they likely would not have had the audacity to claim the role of guardians of India's sovereignty. When they had the opportunity, they would not have attempted to strangle the Constitution of India."

Referring to the imposition of 'Emergency' in 1975, he said: "Immediately after India gained independence, they would not have curtailed the freedom of the press through the very first constitutional amendment; nor would they have dared to repeatedly amend the Constitution to serve their own selfish interests. These people have consistently sought to cast doubt not only upon the Constitution itself but upon every constitutional institution in India."

"Those who are currently spreading misinformation are making a sinister attempt to lead this nation into an era of darkness. We must remain vigilant against them and their malicious intentions; we must guard ourselves against the conspiracies they are hatching to undermine the Constitution and weaken India's democracy," he cautioned.

Further, the UP CM called out the Congress for not conferring the Bharat Ratna on Dr BR Ambedkar and alleged that the party "conspired" to prevent him from entering Parliament.

He also claimed that a Samajwadi Party government had removed Ambedkar's name from the Kannauj Medical College, which was later restored by the present BJP-led government.

The Chief Minister accused the previous Congress and Samajwadi Party (SP) governments, at the Centre and state respectively, of patronising mafias and criminals, allowing paper leaks and cheating in examinations, extorting money for jobs, and depriving the poor of welfare benefits in Uttar Pradesh, while asserting that the rule of law and constitutional governance are the foundations of development.

"During their tenure, the condition of schools was in a state of utter dilapidation. There were no proper buildings, no teachers; facilitating cheating in examinations was their birthright. There were no employment opportunities for the youth; whenever job openings were announced, extortion would begin, and every single examination paper would get leaked. The poor were denied the benefits of government schemes," he said.

"Farmers were driven to the point of suicide. There was no protection for the dignity of women. They had held the state with the largest population in India hostage-at the mercy of mafia elements and criminals. What kind of development, good governance, security, or morality are they talking about? What kind of development model was theirs? Can development truly take place in an atmosphere of curfews?" he asked.

Meanwhile, recalling that the Centre initiated the observance of Constitution Day on November 26 in 2015 during the 125th birth anniversary celebrations of Dr Ambedkar, CM Adityanath noted that the original Constitution contains illustrations depicting India's heritage, including Lord Ram, Lord Krishna, Gautama Buddha, and Emperor Ashoka.

He pointed out that 55 members of the Constituent Assembly were from Uttar Pradesh, and six of the 15 women members also belonged to the state.