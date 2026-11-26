MENAFN - Mid-East Info) DOHA, QATAR – November 2026: As the 2026 FIA Formula One World Championship arrives in the Middle East for its season-ending double-header, beIN SPORTS (“beIN”), the leading sports network in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), has announced its comprehensive coverage plans for the Formula 1 Qatar Airways Qatar Grand Prix, taking place at Lusail International Circuit from 27 to 29 November. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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As the exclusive rights holder in 24 MENA markets until 2033, beIN will broadcast the Qatar Grand Prix live across all three days, with the race itself starting on Sunday, 29 November at 19:00 MECCA. Live studio coverage and expert analysis will run daily from one hour before the on-track action begins on Friday and Saturday, and two hours before lights out on race day, through to one hour after the conclusion of each day's action. Coverage will air on beIN SPORTS 8, beIN SPORTS ENGLISH 2, beIN 4K, beIN SPORTS NEWS, and Jeem TV, and will be available to stream on its premium OTT platforms beIN CONNECT and TOD by beIN.

Mohammed Malalla Al Bader, General Manager of Channels and Content – MENA, beIN MEDIA GROUP, said:“Formula 1's momentum across MENA is at an all-time high, and bringing the penultimate round of the season to Lusail underscores Qatar's place at the heart of global motorsport. With live Arabic and English coverage, continuous news inserts, F1 Kids on Jeem TV, and seamless access across our streaming and digital platforms, our team has built an expansive lineup that gives every viewer across the region a front-row seat to the action.”

At the heart of the weekend, beIN's main Formula 1 coverage will be broadcast live from its purpose-built open studio in the paddock at Lusail International Circuit, with a line-up of VIP guests joining the coverage throughout the Grand Prix weekend. beIN will have a strong presence at the circuit throughout, with its F1 presentation team and commentators on site.

Hadi Al-Katheri will present beIN's Arabic studio coverage, with analysis from motorsport experts Saadon Al Kuwari and Dr Fadi Audi, while renowned commentator Khodr Al Rawi narrates the live race coverage. Reporters Stephany Saad, Hadeel Riyad, and Safwan Abushanab will bring viewers the latest from around the paddock, pit lane and fan zones throughout the weekend.

English-language viewers will also have a front-row seat live on beIN SPORTS ENGLISH 2, with beIN presenter Kaylyn Kyle and former Liverpool player Jason McAteer leading the English coverage from the paddock on Saturday, 28 November, before Aarran Summers takes on English reporting duties on race day, Sunday, 29 November.

In addition, beIN SPORTS NEWS will provide continuous around-the-clock coverage throughout the Grand Prix weekend, combining on-site production from Lusail International Circuit with live broadcasts from beIN's Doha headquarters. Viewers can expect a daily on-site news window, regular updates across Arabic bulletins, and daily news inserts featuring paddock interviews, press conferences, driver features, fan zone highlights, and exclusive interviews with high-profile guests from beIN's on-site reporting team.

For younger fans, beIN's children's channel Jeem TV will bring the excitement of the Grand Prix to a new generation of viewers with F1 Kids, its award-winning Arabic-language programme that makes Formula 1 fun and easy to follow through 3D graphics, cartoon driver avatars, and child-friendly explainers.

The Qatar Grand Prix is the penultimate round of the 2026 season, before the World Championship concludes at Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi on 6 December, live and exclusive on beIN. With Kimi Antonelli already crowned Formula 1's youngest world champion and Max Verstappen second, attention turns to the battle behind them, with Lewis Hamilton holding third ahead of George Russell and Lando Norris tied for fourth.

Alongside the live coverage, beIN CONNECT and TOD by beIN will mirror all of beIN's Arabic and English linear coverage, while beIN's digital channels will provide video highlights, driver reactions, interviews, infographics, facts, stats, and much more – so fans across MENA can enjoy the Qatar Grand Prix live, exclusive, and in unmatched depth.

About beIN MEDIA GROUP:

beIN MEDIA GROUP is a leading independent global media group and one of the foremost sports & entertainment networks in the world. The group distributes and produces an unrivalled array of entertainment, live sport and major international events across five continents, 40 countries and in nine different languages spanning Europe, North America, Asia, Australasia and the Middle East & North Africa (MENA). beIN MEDIA GROUP's flagship sports network, beIN SPORTS, holds the single largest portfolio of sports rights of any global broadcaster; and through its iconic MIRAMAX film studio, beIN holds an extensive library of Hollywood blockbusters while having a growing presence in series and movies production and distribution, as well as in the digital space. beIN MEDIA GROUP acquired Digiturk, the leading pay-tv operator in Türkiye, in August 2016, and in 2022 launched its premium OTT service, TOD by beIN, across MENA and Türkiye.