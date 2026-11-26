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Hangzhou, China, November, 2026 – Alibaba Cloud, a global leading provider of AI infrastructure and the intelligence backbone of Alibaba Group, has been named a Leader in the Gartner® 2026 Magic QuadrantTM for Container Management report for the fourth consecutive year.

Alibaba Cloud believes the recognition for four years in a row demonstrates its comprehensive portfolio and robust capabilities in container services and management.

According to Gartner,“Leaders distinguish themselves by offering a service suitable for strategic adoption and having an ambitious roadmap.”

“To us, being recognized as a Leader status for the fourth consecutive year is a powerful testament to our unwavering commitment to cloud-native innovation,” said Dr. Feifei Li, Chief Technology Officer of Alibaba Cloud Intelligence.“In the agentic AI era, containers have become the essential foundation for deploying scalable AI workloads. We will continue to push the boundaries of our technology, ensuring our customers have the agility, security, and efficiency required to modernize their AI applications at scale.” -p decoding="async" class="CToWUd" title="图片 1" src="#" alt="图片 1" width="601" data-bit="iit" />

Alibaba Cloud offers a broader container service portfolio, which delivers strategic flexibility across public, hybrid, and multi-cloud environments. To better support model training, inference, and agentic applications, it has continued upgrading its Container Service for Kubernetes (ACK) to meet the evolving demands of AI. Launched in September, Agent Sandbox delivers an out-of-the-box execution environment designed for AI agent workloads, featuring elastic scaling and secure isolation. Managed seamlessly through ACK, Agent Sandbox supports agentic applications, reinforcement learning, and evaluation workloads, enabling a single region to host millions of sandbox environments while provisioning up to 100,000 sandboxes per minute.

The container management market is no longer defined by the novelty of Kubernetes adoption, but by the demand for enterprise-grade standardization. Alibaba Cloud believes organizations are shifting their focus toward unified control planes that can manage diverse environments- from on-premises legacy systems to cloud-native, AI-driven workloads.

Alibaba Cloud's continuous development in AI infrastructure reflects its unwavering commitment to long-term technological innovation with its“AI+Cloud” strategy, which brings together proprietary chips, cloud infrastructure, foundation models and applications under a single full-stack offering.

In Septemeber, Alibaba Cloud has been named a Leader in the 2026 Gartner® Magic QuadrantTM for Generative AI Model Providers. It has also been named a Leader in the 2026 Gartner® Magic QuadrantTM for Strategic Cloud Platform Services.

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Container Management, By Dennis Smith et. al, 2 September 2026.

Gartner and Magic Quadrant are trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates.

Gartner does not endorse any company, vendor, product or service depicted in its publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's business and technology insights organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this publication, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

This graphic was published by Gartner, Inc. as part of a larger research document and should be evaluated in the context of the entire document. The Gartner document is available upon request from Alibaba Cloud.

About Alibaba Cloud:

Alibaba Cloud ( ) is a global leader in full-stack AI+Cloud solutions. It offers a comprehensive suite of flexible, scalable and secure cloud services built on a three-tiered architecture of Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS), Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) and Model-as-a-Service (MaaS). Alibaba Cloud empowers enterprises worldwide with its full-stack AI capabilities, powered by Qwen (Chinese: Qianwen), a family of large language and multimodal AI models developed by Alibaba. Debuted in 2023, Qwen models are available to global developers via HuggingFace (open-weight) or through API on Model Studio, Alibaba's one-stop, enterprise-grade AI development platform offering access to the full suite of Qwen foundation models.