MENAFN - Mid-East Info) AmCham Dubai and the U.S. Mission to the UAE honor the lasting contribution of U.S.-educated Emiratis and look ahead to new opportunities for knowledge sharing, mentorship and business collaboration.Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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DUBAI, UAE; November, 2026: AmCham Dubai & the Northern Emirates, in partnership with the U.S. Mission to the UAE, brought together generations of Emirati alumni of American colleges and universities to celebrate more than five decades of educational exchange between the United Arab Emirates and the United States.

The Thanksgiving Dinner of Shared Connections, held on November 24 at SO/ Uptown Dubai, recognized the knowledge, expertise, international perspectives and professional relationships that Emirati graduates have brought home. It also explored opportunities for greater collaboration between alumni and the American and Emirati business communities.

Emiratis have pursued higher education in the U.S. since the early 1970s, and the tradition remains strong. According to the 2026 Open Doors Report on International Educational Exchange, released on November 16, nearly 1,900 Emirati students pursued higher education or participated in practical training in the U.S. during the 2025-26 academic year, an increase of nearly 25% over the past three years.

During the dinner, U.S. Consul General Robert Raines recognized members of the pioneering generation of Emiratis who pursued higher education in the U.S. during the 1970s. Their presence alongside subsequent generations of alumni reflected the lasting relationships created through educational exchange.

During the year of the United States' 250th anniversary, the gathering also looked ahead to new opportunities for knowledge sharing, mentorship, innovation and business collaboration.

Sammy Bousaba, Chair of AmCham Dubai & the Northern Emirates, said:“Educational exchange creates relationships that last far beyond the university years. For more than five decades, Emiratis have returned from the U.S. with knowledge, perspectives and friendships that have enriched both our countries. By bringing alumni together with the American and Emirati business communities, we can build on those connections through mentorship, knowledge sharing and new opportunities for the next generation.”

The evening featured a keynote address by Omar Al Busaidy, President of Future Pipe Industries, founder of Global Possibilities and a Fulbright Scholar. Al Busaidy is an alumnus of Florida State University. Dima Barakat of Goldman Whites Group also addressed the gathering as part of an evening dedicated to strengthening connections between the American and Emirati business communities.

The event also recognized Ahmed bin Sulayem, Executive Chairman and CEO of DMCC, as the recipient of the inaugural Dubai-it Award 2026. AmCham Dubai also marked its recent recognition by Dubai Chambers with the 2026 Outstanding Established Business Council Award.

Set against a traditional American Thanksgiving celebration, the evening underscored that people-to-people connections remain the foundation of the enduring partnership between the UAE and the U.S.

About AmCham Dubai & the Northern Emirates:

Established in 1985, AmCham Dubai & the Northern Emirates, also known as the American Business Council of Dubai & the Northern Emirates, is the UAE's first bilateral trade organization. Licensed by Dubai Chambers and a member of the Global Network of American Chambers of Commerce, the organization represents American Fortune 500 companies, SMEs and UAE businesses across a diverse range of industries.

Recognized with the Outstanding Established Business Council Award by Dubai Chambers in 2026, AmCham Dubai continues to advance commercial relationships, business advocacy and strategic collaboration while supporting Dubai's growth as a leading global business hub.