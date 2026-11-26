MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Dubai, United Arab Emirates,November 2026 – Five years after opening its doors in Dubai, Barraquer Eye Hospital UAE is marking a milestone in its mission to advance specialist eye care across the GCC, bringing together the medical heritage of Barcelona's renowned Barraquer Ophthalmology Centre, specialised expertise, advanced facilities and a patient-centred approach. Established in October 2021, Barraquer Eye Hospital UAE marked a significant milestone in the group's international expansion, establishing its flagship presence in Dubai. Located in Dubai Healthcare City II, the 13,000-square-metre facility was designed to provide comprehensive ophthalmological care under one roof, with 30 beds, four operating theatres, two laser surgery rooms, dedicated outpatient and inpatient services, and a specialised paediatric ophthalmology department.

Over the past five years, Barraquer Eye Hospital Dubai has proudly provided care and treatment to patients representing more than 150 nationalities from around the world, reinforcing its position as a distinguished destination for medical tourism in the region. The hospital continues to attract patients from across the region and internationally, who seek its specialised medical expertise, advanced technologies and high standards of eye care. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Join the waiting list. Earn Over the past five years, the hospital has continued to care for patients with a wide range of ophthalmic needs, supporting individuals and families in protecting their vision and maintaining their quality of life. Its multidisciplinary approach brings together specialised medical expertise and personalised treatment, with care tailored to each patient's individual condition and needs. A key milestone came in 2024, when the hospital received the Joint Commission International (JCI) Gold Seal of Approval for hospital accreditation, recognising its adherence to internationally recognised standards for patient safety and quality of care. Throughout its journey, Barraquer Eye Hospital UAE has continued to strengthen its medical team and expand its specialist services. Its offering includes cataract care, retinal conditions, glaucoma, corneal disorders and corneal transplantation, refractive surgery, paediatric ophthalmology, oculoplastic procedures and ocular prosthetics through its dedicated prosthetic department. Drawing on the heritage of the Barcelona institution, which has more than 80 years of experience in eye care, the hospital continues to develop its clinical capabilities to address a broad range of visual needs. In 2026, Barraquer Eye Hospital UAE further strengthened its position as a destination for specialised eye care, welcoming patients from across the GCC, Africa and other international markets, representing a diverse range of nationalities. This growing regional and international reach reflects the trust patients place in the hospital's medical expertise and specialised services. During this period, its multidisciplinary teams continued to manage complex ophthalmic cases, achieving successful treatment outcomes and helping patients address challenging visual conditions. These milestones underscore the hospital's commitment to delivering specialised care for patients with diverse and complex needs, supported by clinical expertise, advanced treatment options and an individualised approach to care. The hospital has also continued to advance its treatment offering through specialised therapies, surgical procedures and ophthalmic technologies. In 2025, it introduced TEPEZZA (teprotumumab), a targeted therapy for Thyroid Eye Disease, a complex condition that can affect vision, comfort and quality of life. This development reflects the hospital's ongoing focus on expanding specialised treatment options for patients with complex ophthalmic conditions. A further part of the hospital's development has been its focus on specialised paediatric eye care. With a dedicated paediatric ophthalmology department, Barraquer Eye Hospital UAE provides an environment focused on the visual health of children, recognising the importance of early assessment, timely diagnosis and appropriate treatment in supporting their visual development and everyday lives. Beyond patient care, the hospital recognises the importance of professional collaboration, medical education and the exchange of clinical knowledge in advancing ophthalmology. Through engagement with the wider healthcare community and the medical expertise associated with the Barraquer institution in Barcelona, it continues to support a culture of learning, professional development and continuous improvement. The hospital's commitment to eye health also extends beyond its clinical services through awareness and community engagement. By encouraging greater understanding of eye conditions and the importance of regular eye examinations, Barraquer Eye Hospital UAE seeks to support a more proactive approach to eye health among individuals, families and the wider community. Commenting on the milestone, the Barraquer Eye Hospital UAE management team said:“Our fifth anniversary is, above all, an opportunity to recognise the people who have been part of our journey and the patients and families who have placed their trust in us. Every day, our team works to make a meaningful difference in people's lives by helping them protect their vision and maintain their quality of life. We are grateful to our doctors, nurses, colleagues and partners for their dedication, and to our patients for allowing us to be part of their care. As we look to the future, we remain committed to listening to our patients, supporting our team and making every experience at Barraquer one built on trust, compassion and confidence.” As it celebrates five years in the UAE, Barraquer Eye Hospital continues to build on its commitment to specialised eye care across the country and the wider GCC. Looking ahead, the hospital remains focused on strengthening its clinical capabilities, supporting medical knowledge and innovation, and enhancing the patient experience, while staying true to its purpose of helping people preserve their sight and quality of life.