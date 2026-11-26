Netanyahu’s Likud Seeks Fresh Voting at Contested Israeli Polling Stations
(MENAFN) Israeli caretaker Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Likud party has officially disputed the outcome of the recent elections, filing a legal challenge late Wednesday demanding a repeat vote at 120 polling stations, according to media reports.
The party submitted its appeal to the Jerusalem District Court, acting in its administrative capacity, requesting the cancellation of results recorded at the targeted locations and the organization of new voting there.
According to reports, Likud based its legal challenge on alleged irregularities at numerous polling stations in Arab communities. The allegations primarily concern the collection and transfer of voters' personal identification information, which the party claims violated decisions issued by the Central Elections Committee and the Supreme Court.
“The appeal did not include evidence of electoral bribery or widespread fraud,” Haaretz reported.
The newspaper also quoted an unidentified Likud source as acknowledging that the party had no evidence demonstrating organized electoral fraud or vote-buying. Instead, its legal argument centers on the handling of voter identification details and their use in applications intended to encourage electoral participation.
However, officials from the Central Elections Committee reportedly believe that even if the alleged violations were established, they would not constitute sufficient legal justification to invalidate the results from the disputed polling stations.
Following the filing, Gadi Eisenkot's Yashar party accused Likud of attempting to cast doubt on the credibility of the electoral outcome and weaken public confidence in the results.
The party submitted its appeal to the Jerusalem District Court, acting in its administrative capacity, requesting the cancellation of results recorded at the targeted locations and the organization of new voting there.
According to reports, Likud based its legal challenge on alleged irregularities at numerous polling stations in Arab communities. The allegations primarily concern the collection and transfer of voters' personal identification information, which the party claims violated decisions issued by the Central Elections Committee and the Supreme Court.
“The appeal did not include evidence of electoral bribery or widespread fraud,” Haaretz reported.
The newspaper also quoted an unidentified Likud source as acknowledging that the party had no evidence demonstrating organized electoral fraud or vote-buying. Instead, its legal argument centers on the handling of voter identification details and their use in applications intended to encourage electoral participation.
However, officials from the Central Elections Committee reportedly believe that even if the alleged violations were established, they would not constitute sufficient legal justification to invalidate the results from the disputed polling stations.
Following the filing, Gadi Eisenkot's Yashar party accused Likud of attempting to cast doubt on the credibility of the electoral outcome and weaken public confidence in the results.
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