Rising Insecurity Forces Hundreds to Flee Sudan’s West Kordofan
(MENAFN) Nearly 800 people fled their homes in Sudan's West Kordofan state within a single day as deteriorating security conditions triggered fresh waves of displacement, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) reported Wednesday.
According to the UN agency, displacement monitoring teams recorded the departure of approximately 210 residents from Abu Zabad town on Tuesday amid growing security concerns. Those affected sought refuge in other parts of West Kordofan, particularly Al-Sunut locality, as well as neighboring East Darfur state.
In a separate update, the organization reported that another 260 people escaped from the Abu Galb area, also located within Abu Zabad locality. They traveled toward communities in the Sheikan locality of North Kordofan state.
The IOM identified an additional displacement involving 325 residents of Sata village in West Kordofan, who were forced to leave on Tuesday as insecurity continued to intensify. These individuals also headed toward Sheikan in North Kordofan.
The agency described the overall security environment as unstable and increasingly tense, confirming that its teams were monitoring developments and tracking population movements across the affected areas.
The latest wave of displacement comes after similar incidents were recorded on Nov. 23, highlighting continued population movements amid worsening conditions in the region.
According to the UN agency, displacement monitoring teams recorded the departure of approximately 210 residents from Abu Zabad town on Tuesday amid growing security concerns. Those affected sought refuge in other parts of West Kordofan, particularly Al-Sunut locality, as well as neighboring East Darfur state.
In a separate update, the organization reported that another 260 people escaped from the Abu Galb area, also located within Abu Zabad locality. They traveled toward communities in the Sheikan locality of North Kordofan state.
The IOM identified an additional displacement involving 325 residents of Sata village in West Kordofan, who were forced to leave on Tuesday as insecurity continued to intensify. These individuals also headed toward Sheikan in North Kordofan.
The agency described the overall security environment as unstable and increasingly tense, confirming that its teams were monitoring developments and tracking population movements across the affected areas.
The latest wave of displacement comes after similar incidents were recorded on Nov. 23, highlighting continued population movements amid worsening conditions in the region.
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