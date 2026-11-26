Malaysia Explores Citizen Dividend Plan Through AI Wealth Fund
(MENAFN) Malaysia is considering the creation of an artificial intelligence wealth fund designed to ensure that ordinary citizens benefit financially from the economic opportunities generated by the rapidly expanding technology sector, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim announced Wednesday.
Anwar revealed that he had instructed the country's communications and digital ministries to study possible approaches to establishing such a fund, including a proposal introduced by US Senator Bernie Sanders that would distribute AI-generated wealth to Americans through dividend payments.
“I agree in principle. We can start engaging now, even before legislation is in place,” Anwar said during a televised discussion.
He explained that Malaysia has introduced specific requirements for international companies investing in its AI industry, including commitments to improving water infrastructure and strengthening the advanced technological capabilities of the local workforce.
As an example, Anwar referred to a $15 billion investment by US technology company Google, saying the conditions attached to the project included a contribution of 600 million Malaysian ringgit ($146 million) toward water infrastructure development in Negeri Sembilan. The company was also required to provide specialized AI training for 1,000 young Malaysians.
The prime minister emphasized that attracting international capital must go hand in hand with policies that ensure economic benefits are distributed fairly and do not contribute to greater income inequality.
He also warned that the accelerating development of artificial intelligence could significantly reshape employment opportunities, highlighting the importance of helping government institutions and private-sector companies create new jobs as technological changes transform the labor market.
Anwar revealed that he had instructed the country's communications and digital ministries to study possible approaches to establishing such a fund, including a proposal introduced by US Senator Bernie Sanders that would distribute AI-generated wealth to Americans through dividend payments.
“I agree in principle. We can start engaging now, even before legislation is in place,” Anwar said during a televised discussion.
He explained that Malaysia has introduced specific requirements for international companies investing in its AI industry, including commitments to improving water infrastructure and strengthening the advanced technological capabilities of the local workforce.
As an example, Anwar referred to a $15 billion investment by US technology company Google, saying the conditions attached to the project included a contribution of 600 million Malaysian ringgit ($146 million) toward water infrastructure development in Negeri Sembilan. The company was also required to provide specialized AI training for 1,000 young Malaysians.
The prime minister emphasized that attracting international capital must go hand in hand with policies that ensure economic benefits are distributed fairly and do not contribute to greater income inequality.
He also warned that the accelerating development of artificial intelligence could significantly reshape employment opportunities, highlighting the importance of helping government institutions and private-sector companies create new jobs as technological changes transform the labor market.
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