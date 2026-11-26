German Police Replace US Palantir System with Domestic Software
(MENAFN) Police in Germany's North Rhine-Westphalia state are preparing to end their reliance on US technology company Palantir for data analysis, with plans to introduce software developed by a German provider starting in late 2027.
The state's Interior Ministry announced Tuesday that Munich-based Celonis had secured the contract after winning a Europe-wide competitive tender to replace the existing system.
The replacement software will operate through secure IT infrastructure owned by the police, allowing authorities to maintain direct oversight of their information, operational procedures, and essential digital systems.
The new agreement will cover a period of up to seven years and is expected to cost less than the previous arrangement, although officials have not disclosed specific financial details. The current contract with Palantir will remain active until October 2027 to ensure a smooth transition to the domestic alternative.
Liberal FDP lawmaker Marcel Hafke welcomed the move, describing it as the result of sustained pressure from his opposition party on the state government.
He argued that the authorities' dependence on Palantir had increased their reliance on American technology and raised concerns about the company's increasingly prominent political ambitions.
“Opting for a German provider is an important step, but it is by no means a blank check,” Hafke noted. “Digital sovereignty is not defined solely by where a company is headquartered; it is measured by the state’s actual control over data, technology, and the further development of these systems.”
The state's Interior Ministry announced Tuesday that Munich-based Celonis had secured the contract after winning a Europe-wide competitive tender to replace the existing system.
The replacement software will operate through secure IT infrastructure owned by the police, allowing authorities to maintain direct oversight of their information, operational procedures, and essential digital systems.
The new agreement will cover a period of up to seven years and is expected to cost less than the previous arrangement, although officials have not disclosed specific financial details. The current contract with Palantir will remain active until October 2027 to ensure a smooth transition to the domestic alternative.
Liberal FDP lawmaker Marcel Hafke welcomed the move, describing it as the result of sustained pressure from his opposition party on the state government.
He argued that the authorities' dependence on Palantir had increased their reliance on American technology and raised concerns about the company's increasingly prominent political ambitions.
“Opting for a German provider is an important step, but it is by no means a blank check,” Hafke noted. “Digital sovereignty is not defined solely by where a company is headquartered; it is measured by the state’s actual control over data, technology, and the further development of these systems.”
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