Zelenskyy Awaits Washington's Decision on Next Russia Peace Talks
(MENAFN) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Wednesday that Kyiv is awaiting Washington's decision on when to hold the next round of negotiations aimed at reaching a peace agreement with Russia.
He noted that Ukraine has made “a lot” of efforts to ensure European countries are fully included in the US-mediated diplomatic process.
“And now we are waiting for the American side to set a date for the next meeting, which should now be quadrilateral,” Zelenskyy said in a statement posted on the US social media platform X after meeting Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna in Kyiv.
His comments followed another round of US-brokered discussions between Moscow and Kyiv, held in Abu Dhabi on Nov. 10-11. Following those meetings, US special envoy Jared Kushner announced that both sides had agreed to include European representatives in the upcoming negotiations.
European officials have been excluded from previous rounds of Washington-led peace discussions due to Russia's opposition to their involvement.
However, Russian President Vladimir Putin said last week that Moscow had accepted a proposal from US representatives to incorporate Ukraine's security arrangements into a broader European security framework.
“Of course, it would be rather odd to discuss European security without Europe’s involvement, wouldn’t it? We have no objection to that. However, we need to understand what Europe intends to bring to these negotiations.
He noted that Ukraine has made “a lot” of efforts to ensure European countries are fully included in the US-mediated diplomatic process.
“And now we are waiting for the American side to set a date for the next meeting, which should now be quadrilateral,” Zelenskyy said in a statement posted on the US social media platform X after meeting Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna in Kyiv.
His comments followed another round of US-brokered discussions between Moscow and Kyiv, held in Abu Dhabi on Nov. 10-11. Following those meetings, US special envoy Jared Kushner announced that both sides had agreed to include European representatives in the upcoming negotiations.
European officials have been excluded from previous rounds of Washington-led peace discussions due to Russia's opposition to their involvement.
However, Russian President Vladimir Putin said last week that Moscow had accepted a proposal from US representatives to incorporate Ukraine's security arrangements into a broader European security framework.
“Of course, it would be rather odd to discuss European security without Europe’s involvement, wouldn’t it? We have no objection to that. However, we need to understand what Europe intends to bring to these negotiations.
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