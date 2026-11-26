Emirati aesthetic doctor and businesswoman Dr Souad Lotfi was robbed of luxury goods worth about $1 million (about Dh3.67 million) as she was leaving her home in London. The robbery took just 10 seconds and was caught on CCTV.

Dr Lotfi told Arabic daily Al Khaleej that the theft happened as she was leaving her London home. She said the thieves took a bag holding luxury items, jewellery and an expensive watch, with a combined value of about $1 million.

She said that two men carried out the theft. They split the roles between them and took advantage of a moment when she was distracted, then fled the scene.

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Dr Lotfi said that the stolen items were Hermès handbags, jewellery from Cartier and Van Cleef & Arpels, and a Cartier Panthère Agourée watch.

According to details of the incident, one thief kept Dr Lotfi distracted while the other opened her car door and grabbed the bag. The pair then ran off. It happened so fast that she had no time to react, and she only understood what had happened once it was over.

The speed of the theft, the clear division of roles and the timing all suggest it was not random. The thieves may have watched Dr Lotfi beforehand, possibly by following her social media activity to work out where she was staying, when she moved around, and when she would be leaving London.

The case has renewed concerns about sharing travel plans, accommodation details and luxury possessions on social media. Wealthy people are sometimes targeted using information that seems harmless, such as posts about daily routines or photos that reveal where they are and what they own.

Photos and videos shared to capture happy moments can end up as useful information for criminals who track their victims' movements and pick the places and times when they are least careful.

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