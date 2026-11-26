Road works in Dubai will cause a traffic diversion for two days, the emirate's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) announced on Thursday.

Starting Friday, November 27, there will be a diversion on Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan Al Nahyan Street for two days, as part of Al Qudra Road development works. The roads will be realigned and drivers will have to use available U-turns at the existing intersections along Hessa Street and Latifa bint Hamdan Street.

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RTA constantly upgrades roads around the emirate to make travel more efficient and safer for drivers.

The authority preemptively carries out inspections throughout the year, identifying potential problems and sorting them out before they get worse and lead to accidents. It employs laser and artificial intelligence technologies to find issues such as cracks and potholes. After the issues are identified, RTA deploys teams to perform maintenance works in the area.

Apart from this, the authority performs annual maintenance checks and repairs on key roads and highways. Earlier this month, road repairs were completed on five major routes, including Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road (E311) and Emirates Road (E611). Other roads covered were Lehbab Road, Dubai–Al Ain Road and Al Rebat Street.

As a growing city, Dubai's roads handle more than 11 million trips every day - around 7,000 every minute. The rapid growth necessitates strong and flexible infrastructure, that is always being reviewed and upgraded. However, this operation is not limited to the roads on ground. RTA chief Matar Al Tayer has said that the authority is following a three-pronged approach to transport in the emirate, covering the land, sky and underground options. With more Metro line options and the upcoming underground transport system Dubai Loop, commuters will experience more efficient, safe and fast journeys.

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