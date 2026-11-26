MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Denied by a placid wicket and a plucky rearguard from New Zealand in Wellington, India will go for the jugular in the second and final Test knowing a win in Christchurch could inject some life into their World Test Championship (WTC) campaign.

India's hopes of claiming a top-two spot in the WTC standings suffered a setback in the series opener after they dominated play but were unable to secure the win, leaving them stuck in fourth place.

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Shubman Gill's side must win their remaining six Tests, including five at home against Australia, in the current cycle to reach the WTC final next year, though even that might not be enough as they will still require other results to go their way.

Bowling coach Morne Morkel said it was important the players do not put too much pressure on themselves to reach the WTC final and that they should focus on the second Test against the Black Caps, which begins on Friday.

"All these guys want to play the WTC final, and they will give everything possible to make it," he said on Thursday.

"But realistically, if you are honest about it, it's going to be a challenge. So, after every bad session, we can't get caught up with things we need to do.

"We just need to focus on playing our best cricket, coming up with solution, and from there, take it forward."

India, who lost to New Zealand in the inaugural WTC final in 2021, batted impressively in the series opener. Six of their top seven registered 50-plus scores before they declared on 720-9, the only time they batted in Wellington.

Pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah impressed in his Test comeback after a year out, but India's attack could not bowl out New Zealand in the second innings and the tourists were left five wickets short of victory.

New Zealand slipped to third in the WTC standings behind South Africa and Australia after the draw in Wellington, where captain Tom Latham was dismissed for a duck in both innings.

Fast bowler Matt Henry will be playing at his home ground in the second Test in Christchurch, but even he was unsure what the conditions would be.

"Traditionally here in New Zealand, the wickets, when there's grass on them, tend to get better and better, and it's been the same here," Henry told reporters on Wednesday.

"Obviously, when there's bounce involved, it's good for the bowler, you feel in the game. But when it flattens out, your margins become pretty small as a bowler."

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