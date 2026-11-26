MENAFN - Khaleej Times) India's commerce ministry said trade concerns should be addressed through ongoing talks with Washington, after the United States proposed raising tariffs on Indian goods to 17 per cent.

"India and the United States are engaged in negotiations for a Bilateral Trade Agreement," the commerce ministry said late Wednesday, adding it was working towards an "early conclusion" of a deal.

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"It has been India's position that any trade-related concerns should be addressed within the framework of these negotiations," the statement said.

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The United States is India's largest trade partner and the two countries reached an interim agreement in February aimed at reducing US tariffs on Indian goods.

But the US Supreme Court struck down President Donald Trump's sweeping tariffs days later, fuelling uncertainty over when the agreement would take effect.

The two sides have been negotiating ever since.

On Wednesday, however, after a months-long probe into alleged excess production, Washington proposed a 17 per cent rate on India.

"India engaged constructively throughout this investigation," New Delhi added.

"In response... the Department of Commerce stated that India does not have structural excess capacity in any sector."

The new tariffs face a period of public comment before taking effect.

The New Delhi-based Global Trade Research Initiative (GTRI) said offering lower tariffs under the trade pact was "deliberate bait" to pressure India.

"New Delhi must reject a one-sided trade deal and defend its industrial expansion sector-by-sector," GTRI head Ajay Srivastava said in a report.

Neighbouring Bangladesh meanwhile faces a proposed US tariff increase to 18 percent, which could affect its garment exports, a key source of revenue for the country.

"We hope that the US would not do anything that risks affecting our bilateral trade," Dhaka's Commerce Minister Khandakar Abdul Muktadir told The Daily Star newspaper on Thursday.

Dhaka-based economist Mohammad Abdur Razzaque, head of the Research and Policy Integration for Development thinktank, said that "higher tariffs would result in lower apparel demand in the US, reducing Bangladesh's export earnings".

"Bangladesh is already facing significant economic challenges including weakened economic growth and export prospects," he added.

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