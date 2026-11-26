MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Bollywood actress Shanaya Kapoor has been spending some quality time with her father, Sanjay Kapoor, in Dubai, sharing a glimpse of their dinner date at Nazcaa, a restaurant overlooking the Burj Khalifa.

Shanaya, who made her Bollywood debut opposite Vikrant Massey in the 2025 romantic drama Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan, has been following in her father's footsteps in the film industry.

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She also starred alongside Adarsh Gourav in the survival thriller Tu Yaa Main, released earlier this year.

Her father, Sanjay, has been part of Bollywood for more than three decades, appearing in films including Raja, Sirf Tumand, more recently, Murder Mubarak.

The actor has also appeared in several television and streaming productions.

Taking to Instagram, Shanaya shared moments from their evening at Nazcaa in Downtown Dubai, where the father-daughter duo enjoyed dinner overlooking an infinity pool, with the Burj Khalifa and Dubai Opera visible behind them.

"Dinner date with dad," Shanaya captioned the Instagram post, joking, "we didn't plan the matching denim I swear!"

The actress was referring to their matching outfits, as both she and her father were dressed in denim.

Shanaya wore a denim shirt, while Sanjay wore a denim jacket.

During her visit, Shanaya also met Dubai-based influencer Sakina Suhail, who shared a picture of the two posing together in front of a floral display, with the Burj Khalifa in the background.

The influencer praised the actress, writing, "There is something particularly endearing about someone whose upbringing reflects so naturally in the way they speak, listen and interact with others."

She also wished Shanaya continued success, adding that it had been a pleasure getting to know her.

Shanaya responded in the comments, writing, "thank you so much for ur kind words," before adding in another comment, "Such a lovely evening."

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