MENAFN - Khaleej Times) British comedian Michael McIntyre is returning to Dubai for a night of comedy at Dubai Opera on January 5, 2027, marking his first performance at the venue.

The comedian will bring a mix of his classic jokes and new material to the stage, with tickets starting at Dh395 through Dubai Opera and Platinumlist.

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McIntyre has sold more than five million tickets across his worldwide tours, establishing himself as one of Britain's most successful comedians.

Among his career highlights is a record-breaking run of 33 sold-out shows at London's O2 Arena, an achievement that earned him the keys to the venue.

His previous tour, MACNIFICENT, took him to several countries, including Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Canada, US and the UAE.

Beyond stand-up comedy, McIntyre is also known for hosting two popular BBC entertainment programmes.

His award-winning Michael McIntyre's Big Show has recently been renewed for its tenth season.

The programme has received both BAFTA and National Television Awards.

He is also the creator and host of The Wheel, a television game show that has secured a National Television Award and a BAFTA nomination.

The programme is set to return for its seventh season.

The upcoming performance will bring McIntyre back to the UAE following his previous appearances in the country, this time at one of Dubai's best-known entertainment venues.

Organised by GME Events, the show will take place on Tuesday, January 5, 2027, at Dubai Opera.

Tickets are available now through Dubai Opera and Platinumlist, with prices starting at Dh395.

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