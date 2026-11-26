MENAFN - Khaleej Times) The 100th edition of the annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City will be postponed for two days until Saturday due to forecasts of a major storm with high winds, marking the first time the event has been rescheduled due to severe weather.

"The safety of our participants and spectators is our top priority, and after close consultation with our city and agency partners, we have made the decision to move this year's celebration," Macy's department store chain, which sponsors the event, said in a statement on Wednesday.

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The three-hour parade through Manhattan, from 77th Street and Central Park West to Macy's flagship store at Herald Square, is now set to commence at 8:30 a.m. EST (5.30 PM UAE time) Saturday, the retailer said.

At an outdoor Thanksgiving-eve news conference, Mayor Zohran Mamdani said the choice to reschedule was coordinated with Macy's, the New York Police Department and other agencies.

"We know that our city is the greatest city in the world, and we also know that in our city nothing comes easily, and you have to plan for every possibility," he said.

Mamdani said gale-force winds forecast for Thursday, a situation that has previously interfered with the safety of the parade's signature balloon displays, were a major factor in the decision to reschedule.

The parade was suspended from 1942 to 1944 during World War Two, but has never been postponed before because of weather conditions.

The annual parade, televised nationwide, has become enmeshed in the traditions of America's Thanksgiving holiday, a spectacle of huge inflatable cartoon characters, marching bands, clowns, cheerleaders and popular music acts performing live. Thousands line the streets of Manhattan to watch.

The National Weather Service has issued a high-wind warning and a coastal flood warning for New York City for Thursday into Friday.

The city was expected to face wind gusts of 80 to 96 kph on Thursday, with sustained winds of 30 to 38 mph, the city's emergency management office said.

Forecasters said this week that storms bringing heavy rain and winds up and down ​the US eastern seaboard were threatening to delay flights during one of the ‌busiest travel weeks of the year.

Inclement weather has disrupted the parade before, including the 1997 procession when heavy wind gusts pushed a Cat in the Hat balloon into a lamppost, toppling a section of the street light into a crowd of onlookers below. Two people were hospitalised with head injuries.

Two other large balloons, inflatable likenesses of the Pink Panther and Barney the dinosaur, were also badly damaged in the blustery weather.

In response, then-Mayor Rudy Giuliani formed a task force to review the situation, leading to new size restrictions on the parade balloons and the removal of lampposts along the parade route.

All of the cartoon balloons that were brought into Manhattan and inflated in advance on Wednesday for this year's event must now be deflated and returned to their facility in New Jersey and rendered "parade-ready" all over again, a process that normally takes a week, said Will Coss, head of Macy's Studios.

City officials also are taking security factors into consideration, with an expanded NYPD presence planned along the parade route, despite an absence of any "known specific or credible threats" to the parade, city Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch said.

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