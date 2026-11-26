MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Patrick Stewart's final day on the set of Avengers: Doomsday was an emotional one, with the late actor delivering a farewell speech to the crew in what would become his last day working on a film.

Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige and directors Joe and Anthony Russo recalled the moment in an interview with Entertainment Weekly, revealing that Stewart appeared to sense it could be his final time on set.

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"He stood up and he gave a speech to the crew," Feige recalled.

The Marvel boss added that although they were unaware it would be Stewart's final day on a film set, the actor seemed to understand the significance of the moment.

Stewart, who died in October at the age of 86, returns as Professor Charles Xavier in Avengers: Doomsday, marking his final film performance.

Director Anthony Russo also reflected on the actor's determination to complete his role despite experiencing health difficulties during filming.

"It was clear that he was struggling with his health," Anthony said.

Commitment to production

The director praised Stewart's commitment to the production, explaining that he continued working hard to deliver his performance and support those around him.

The filmmaker described the atmosphere on Stewart's final day as intensely emotional, with the possibility that they might never work with him again weighing on the cast and crew.

Stewart first appeared as Professor X in the 2000 film X-Men, becoming one of the franchise's most recognisable characters.

His return in Avengers: Doomsday will also reunite him with longtime friend Ian McKellen, who reprises his role as Magneto.

Director Joe Russo revealed that the two share a scene centred on forgiveness, describing Professor X as the film's moral centre.

"In a lot of ways, Xavier's the conscience in the movie," Joe said.

Marvel is also exploring ways to honour Stewart in the upcoming film, although the studio has not revealed what the tribute will involve.

Avengers: Doomsday is scheduled for release in December 2026.

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