Netflix's First Pakistan Original May Not Stream In India
(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) India's Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has asked the streaming platform Netflix to ensure that content originating in Pakistan is not streamed in the country.
The move follows complaints over the possible release of the Pakistani series Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo, Indian media reported on ThursdayALSO READ
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