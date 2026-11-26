Houthi Projectile Strikes Saudi Arabia's Jazan Port Causing Limited Damage
(MENAFN) A projectile fired by Yemen's Houthi movement struck the port of Jazan in southwestern Saudi Arabia on Wednesday, resulting in limited material damage without causing any civilian casualties, according to the Saudi-led military coalition.
Coalition spokesman Maj. Gen. Turki al-Maliki confirmed the incident in a statement shared on the US social media platform X, reporting that the projectile had landed inside the port facility.
He said the impact caused minor damage and confirmed that no civilians were injured. Authorities are currently examining the incident to determine the exact nature and classification of the weapon involved.
Situated along Saudi Arabia's southwestern Red Sea coastline, close to the Yemeni border, Jazan has repeatedly come under missile and drone attacks launched by the Houthis as tensions between the sides continue to intensify.
The latest strike follows a series of Houthi operations targeting Saudi civilian and commercial infrastructure, with previous attacks affecting airports and sites in the capital, Riyadh.
Saudi Arabia heads a military alliance backing Yemen's internationally recognized government in its conflict with the Houthis, who have maintained control over the capital, Sanaa, since September 2014.
Coalition spokesman Maj. Gen. Turki al-Maliki confirmed the incident in a statement shared on the US social media platform X, reporting that the projectile had landed inside the port facility.
He said the impact caused minor damage and confirmed that no civilians were injured. Authorities are currently examining the incident to determine the exact nature and classification of the weapon involved.
Situated along Saudi Arabia's southwestern Red Sea coastline, close to the Yemeni border, Jazan has repeatedly come under missile and drone attacks launched by the Houthis as tensions between the sides continue to intensify.
The latest strike follows a series of Houthi operations targeting Saudi civilian and commercial infrastructure, with previous attacks affecting airports and sites in the capital, Riyadh.
Saudi Arabia heads a military alliance backing Yemen's internationally recognized government in its conflict with the Houthis, who have maintained control over the capital, Sanaa, since September 2014.
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