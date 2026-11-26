MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: Elon Musk, CEO and largest shareholder of SpaceX, has pledged to give two shares for every child in the US - one from the company and one from his personal holdings.

Musk announced the pledge in a social media post on Wednesday, November 25, 2026. In a subsequent post, he said the shares from the company would be transferred next month, while the other share would be transferred when his lockup period expires in June next year.

He wrote, "If SpaceX succeeds in making life multiplanetary and harnessing even a millionth of the Sun's energy, it will be worth about a million times the current global economy. These are obviously absurdly difficult goals, but there is a path to achieving them. I recommend holding on to your shares."

In another update, SpaceX announced that as it builds the infrastructure of the future and works to make life multiplanetary, it believes that ownership of the company creating these systems should extend to the next generation of Americans.



"Today, we are committing one SpaceX share to millions of American children to give the next generation a stake in building a more exciting future," it said.

In its press statement, SpaceX also announced a commitment to contribute one newly issued share of its Class A common stock to every currently active Trump Account, the tax-advantaged investment accounts that help American children build long-term savings.