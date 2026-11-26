MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Central Bank announced the gradual acceptance of the national payment card 'HIMYAN' in the Sultanate of Oman.

This initiative is in line with the Third Financial Sector Strategy, and as part of Qatar Central Bank's ongoing efforts to develop digital payment systems and services and strengthen cooperation among GCC countries.

As part of this expansion, 'HIMYAN' cardholders can now make purchase transactions and cash withdrawals at various points of sale and ATMs that support the card in the Sultanate of Oman, in accordance with the highest security and protection standards.

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This expansion builds on the existing acceptance of the card in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the Kingdom of Bahrain, and the State of Kuwait, further extending its use across GCC countries and providing cardholders with additional payment options when traveling between these countries.

Qatar Central Bank added that this initiative reflects its ongoing commitment to developing the national payment ecosystem, strengthening regional integration in payment systems, and providing secure and efficient payment solutions in support of the objectives of the Third Financial Sector Strategy.