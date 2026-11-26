MENAFN - The Peninsula) Deepak John | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Minister of Commerce and Industry H E Sheikh Faisal bin Thani bin Faisal Al Thani inaugurated the second edition of the Public-Private Sector Dialogue Forum yesterday, reaffirming Qatar's commitment to strengthening cooperation between government institutions and the private sector to advance economic diversification, enhance business competitiveness and drive sustainable growth.

The event was organised by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry which brought together senior government officials and representatives of the private sector to discuss key challenges facing the business environment, explore practical solutions and identify joint initiatives to improve the investment climate and strengthen cooperation between the two sectors.

Addressing the opening speech, the Minister said the second edition builds on the dialogue initiated a year ago and reflects a shared understanding that achieving Qatar's economic ambitions requires more than the efforts of government or the private sector individually. Instead, it demands a strong partnership founded on open dialogue, cooperation and shared responsibility.

He said that this partnership had been put to the test by the exceptional regional circumstances since the end of February, which disrupted trade flows and supply chains. Despite these challenges, cooperation between government institutions and private sector partners helped maintain market stability, ensure the availability of goods, sustain factory operations and keep supplies flowing without interruption.

Sheikh Faisal expressed appreciation to private sector partners for their cooperation and efforts in maintaining business continuity and meeting the needs of the local market during the challenging period.

He stressed that Qatar is working to expand the private sector's contribution to economic growth, boost exports, encourage innovation and generate high-quality opportunities for future generations. The government, he added, remains committed to creating a business environment characterised by transparency, flexibility and efficient procedures, allowing capital, expertise and innovation to support a more diversified and sustainable economy.

Highlighting the country's economic performance, Sheikh Faisal pointed to positive indicators across several sectors. Cumulative industrial investment has reached approximately QR248.3bn, while the share of exporting factories rose to 25% during the current year. Private sector exports also recorded growth of 12.5%, alongside continued expansion in the number of new business establishments.

Addressing measures taken to navigate regional disruptions, the Minister said ensuring the availability of essential consumer goods and maintaining uninterrupted factory production had been among the government's key priorities.

He explained that the Ministry intensified market inspections and activated a round-the-clock operations centre to monitor developments and respond to market needs. More than 300 inspectors were deployed across the country, while all complaints were addressed within 24 hours.

The Ministry has also maintained continuous monitoring of 57 strategic food commodities, with imports from 39 countries valued at approximately QR8.38bn, ensuring the availability of essential supplies in the local market.

Assistant Undersecretary for Industry and Business Development at MoCI Saleh Majed Al-Khulaifi delivered a presentation reviewing the outcomes of a year of joint work since the forum's first edition.

Meanwhile Assistant Chairman for Customs Affairs at General Authority of Customs Talal Abdullah Al-Sheebi highlighted the Authority's efforts to enhance customs services and facilitate trade through the Al Nadeeb single-window customs clearance system, the adoption of digital solutions and artificial intelligence technologies, and the acceleration of customs clearance and release procedures.