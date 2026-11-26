MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: QIIB announced the successful completion of a new $500m Sukuk issuance under QIIB's existing $2.0bn Senior Unsecured Sukuk Programme listed on the London Stock Exchange.

The issuance, which forms part of QIIB's funding and strategic plans, attracted strong demand and broad interest from a diverse base of regional and international investors, with order books reaching approximately three times the size of the issue.

This reflects the high confidence placed in QIIB in global capital markets and underscores the strength and resilience of the Qatari economy and its ongoing ability to attract international investment across various sectors.

The geographical allocation of the subscription reflected QIIB's established presence and appeal among institutional investors worldwide, with participation from investors across multiple regions, including the Middle East, Asia, and Europe.

The Sukuk was priced at a spread of 120 basis points over the US 5 Year Treasury, with a final yield of (5.908%) per annum a pricing level that reflects QIIB's high creditworthiness and the efficiency of its financial management in navigating global market dynamics.

QIIB Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Abdulbasit Ahmad al-Shaibei (pictured), said,“The success of this issuance marks a new milestone in QIIB's journey and reaffirms the strength of our financial position, the clarity of our future strategy, and the continued confidence placed by regional and international investors in QIIB and in the Qatari economy, which offers an attractive and stable investment environment.”

Dr al-Shaibei added:“A subscription coverage of nearly three times the issue size, alongside the notable geographical diversity of our investor base across the Middle East, Europe, and Asia, reflects the prominent standing QIIB has achieved in international Sukuk markets and investors' appreciation of our operational efficiency, asset quality, and risk management approach.”

Dr al-Shaibei highlighted the strategic importance of the new Sukuk issuance, saying:“This issuance aligns with our funding plans aimed at diversifying funding sources, enhancing liquidity, and providing the resources needed to support the plans and strategies approved by the Board of Directors.”

“QIIB possesses a strong and reliable track record in international capital markets, and we will continue building on this momentum to strengthen our global presence and develop innovative banking and financing solutions that serve our customers and shareholders and contribute to achieving the objectives of Qatar National Vision 2030,” Dr concluded.