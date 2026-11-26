MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Ahli Bank (Ahlibank) announced that it has successfully completed the issuance of a five year $500m tranche in the global debt markets as part of its USD two billion European Medium Term Notes Programme, with a fixed coupon of 6.125%.

Hassan Ahmed AlEfrangi, Ahlibank's CEO, stated:“We are pleased to have successfully completed this issuance despite the challenging market conditions, which reflects the confidence of international and regional investors in Ahlibank. This issuance will have a positive impact on the Bank's balance sheet and its liability structure.”

AlEfrangi added:“The demand for this issuance demonstrates broad international participation, attracting a diverse base of regional and international investors and achieving wide geographic diversification with international investors representing (52%) of the allocations, reflecting Ahlibank's standing within the international debt capital markets.”