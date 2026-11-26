Gold Steadies After Plunging To More Than One-Year Low
Singapore: Gold prices steadied on Thursday after the previous session's plunge to a more than one-year low, as hotter-than-expected US inflation data reinforced expectations of Federal Reserve interest rate hikes.
Spot gold was little changed at $3,580.87 per ounce. Bullion briefly fell below the key $3,500 level on Wednesday for the first time since September 2025.
US gold futures for December delivery gained 1.2% to $3,578.70.
Among other metals, spot silver rose 1% to $41.64 per ounce, platinum gained 1.6% to $1,301.33 and palladium climbed 2.1% to $880.50.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment