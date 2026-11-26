MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Trade turnover between Kazakhstan's West Kazakhstan Region and Azerbaijan reached $108.3 million in January-September 2026, according to figures announced during a meeting between regional Governor Nariman Turegaliyev and Azerbaijan's Consul General Aykhan Suleymanli.

Exports accounted for $105.9 million of the total, while imports amounted to $2.4 million.

During the meeting, the parties discussed prospects for expanding trade and economic, investment, transport and logistics, and cultural and humanitarian cooperation.

Turegaliyev noted that the strategic partnership between Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan had reached a new level. In this regard, he highlighted the potential for expanding cooperation in the oil and gas sector, mechanical engineering, construction, and the agro-industrial complex.

"West Kazakhstan Region has significant transit potential due to its advantageous geographical location and developed transport infrastructure. We are interested in expanding bilateral cooperation with Azerbaijan and implementing new joint investment projects," Turegaliyev said.

Suleymanli, in turn, emphasized the importance of further strengthening bilateral relations.

"Over the past five years, trade turnover between Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan has increased fivefold. The next goal is to raise this figure to $1 billion. The Consulate General is ready to actively facilitate the development of interregional cooperation and strengthen friendly ties between our peoples," Suleymanli said.

The Consul General also noted that the Kurmangazy Children's Creativity Center, opened in 2024 in the city of Fuzuli during Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev's state visit to Azerbaijan, had become a symbol of brotherhood and unity between the two peoples.

The meeting also focused on further developing twinning relations between Oral (Uralsk) and Mingachevir.

According to the regional administration, 1,547 ethnic Azerbaijanis live in West Kazakhstan Region. The Birlik Azerbaijani Ethnocultural Association contributes to strengthening social harmony, promoting national culture, and implementing charitable initiatives.