MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Kazakhstan plans to transfer its national investment promotion company, Kazakh Invest, under the management of Baiterek National Investment Holding and establish a unified front office as part of efforts to improve the country's investment framework, according to the Kazakh Government.

The plans were discussed at an interim meeting of the Foreign Investors' Council under the President of Kazakhstan, chaired by Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov. The proposed measures aim to centralize investor relations under Baiterek's leadership, provide comprehensive support for investment projects and facilitate access to financing instruments.

Bektenov emphasized the importance of cooperation with foreign investors in achieving the strategic objectives set by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, particularly the large-scale modernization of the country's infrastructure.

"In his recent Address to the People of Kazakhstan, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev outlined a strategic course for large-scale modernization of the country's infrastructure. The People's Construction program, which will cover all regions of the republic, will play a central role in this effort. It is symbolic that the upcoming year, 2027, has been declared the Year of Nationwide Construction," Bektenov said.

He added that approximately 6.5 trillion tenge (about $14.3 billion) is to be allocated from the National Fund by the end of 2029 to achieve these goals.

"The scale and significance of the projects go far beyond the construction of individual facilities. Essentially, we are laying the foundation for Kazakhstan's sustainable economic development for decades to come. At the same time, the implementation of these ambitious objectives opens up broad opportunities for international partners," Bektenov said.

Bektenov also highlighted Kazakhstan's interest in advanced engineering solutions, modern construction standards and effective management practices, as well as joint production of construction materials, equipment and components with export potential.

The meeting also focused on the legal protection of investments, including the President's initiative to establish an investment court in Alatau City based on advanced international practices.

Working groups presented reports on investment policy, the energy and oil and gas sectors, labor legislation, digitalization, healthcare and pharmaceuticals.

Proposals from international companies were also discussed. Polpharma proposed expanding investment agreements to include the localization of new medicines with export potential. Anadolu Group (Coca-Cola) raised issues concerning the regulation of the sugar-sweetened beverage market, while Beeline Kazakhstan (VEON) presented proposals to expand opportunities for private investment in social infrastructure construction.

Representatives of the ministries of national economy, energy, labor and social protection, artificial intelligence and digital development, and healthcare also presented their views.

Following the meeting, Bektenov reaffirmed the government's readiness for constructive dialogue aimed at strengthening mutually beneficial partnerships. He instructed the relevant government agencies and organizations, together with the Kazakhstan Council of Foreign Investors Association, to thoroughly review all proposals and recommendations put forward.