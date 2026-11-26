MENAFN - Gulf Times) Doha Film Festival (DFF) offers more international film screenings, inspiring discussions, live music and exciting events for the whole community. As we enter Day 7 (Thursday), whether attending for the first time or returning for another evening at cinema festival venue, audiences can look forward to fascinating stories from the region and beyond.

At Katara Cultural Village, are two deeply moving feature narratives exploring resilience and family ties. Thursday at 5.30pm is Hosam Abu Dan's acclaimed Thirteen in Gaza at Katara Building 16, Drama Theatre. Shot entirely in Gaza, the film follows 13-year-old Raghad as she navigates coming of age in an overcrowded displacement camp. With little privacy or guidance, she must find her way through the challenges of growing up amid unimaginable hardship.

At 8pm, in award-winning family drama 9 Temples to Heaven by Sompot Chidgasornpongse at Katara Building 12, F1, when a fortune teller predicts that his elderly mother may soon pass away, Sakol takes his family on a day-long pilgrimage across nine temples in Thailand. What begins as a spiritual journey soon becomes a test of family patience, relationships and devotion.

At the Museum of Islamic Art (MIA) Auditorium, International Short Films Programme 4: Out of Reach screens at 5.30pm, featuring a curated 97-minute selection of six international shorts: To the North, Forgotten Spaceman, Imagine Me Like a Country of Love, Faux Bijoux, A Sweet Day and the Qatari historical war drama Light to Ashes.

At 8.30pm, the MIA Auditorium presents Marie-Clémentine Dusabejambo's Ben'Imana, set in Rwanda in 2012. The film follows Vénéranda, a survivor of the 1994 genocide against the Tutsi who works with community-led justice and reconciliation trials. When a crisis within her own family collides with the pressures of her public role, she is forced to confront the limits of forgiveness.

At VOX Cinemas at the Doha Festival City, Screen 12, two evocative documentaries showcase courage on the front lines of journalism and artistic resistance. At 5.30pm, Hamad al-Hajri's When the News Breaks You delves into the daily reality and personal toll of Middle Eastern journalists reporting from conflict zones.

At 8.30pm, Mohanad Yaqubi's Revolutionaries Never Die offers a portrait of pioneering Lebanese director Jocelyne Saab, born from a collaboration she proposed two months before her passing, weaving her artistic expression and political struggle, into a dedication on memory and resistance.

A free Cinema Under the Stars screening of the animated feature Babar: King of the Elephants (takes place at 6.30pm at MIA Park). Admission is on a first-come, first-served basis, with limited seating and no tickets required.

The day's programme also includes the free DFF Talks: Book Contributors Panel – The Future of Arab Cinema at 6pm. The ticketed DFF Music evening kicks off at 5.30pm at Geekdom Building, Lusail Boulevard, featuring performances by EZ9, Nadine El Roubi, MarSimba and Dafencii.

Doha Film Festival live music Cinema Katara Cultural Village