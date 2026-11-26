JETOUR Announces 2027 Australian Market Entry, Outlines Long-Term Growth Plans
JETOUR's first Australian event was held on Sydney Harbour
At the event, JETOUR unveiled the JETOUR 20, presented its Travel+ strategy and highlighted its global achievements. The brand also reported progress on local dealer partnerships and outlined plans for model launches, dealer network development and customer service in Australia. The preview took place aboard STARSHIP Sydney, which displayed JETOUR branding. A fireworks display lit up Sydney Harbour that evening.
Travel + Connects Products with a Broader Travel Lifestyle
Guided by its brand philosophy of“Travel Worldwide”, JETOUR continues to develop products around the diverse travel needs of its users, extending its focus beyond vehicles to a broader travel lifestyle. Its Travel+ strategy is built on three pillars: Travel+ Products, Travel+ Ecosystem and Travel+ Culture. By bringing together vehicles, travel-related services and user communities, JETOUR aims to create a more connected and comprehensive travel experience.
Australia's strong road-trip, camping and outdoor culture provides common ground for JETOUR to introduce its travel philosophy and engage with local users.
“Here in Australia, people have a real love for travel and the outdoors. We share the same love for travel and adventure, and this is what Travel+ all about. We hope to bring our cars, technology, and travel culture into the Australian lifestyle. We hope JETOUR will be a trusted travel partner in Australia,” said Yan Jun, Executive Vice President of JETOUR International.
Yan Jun, Executive Vice President of JETOUR International, introduces the brand.
Global Growth Provides a Strong Foundation for Australia
By the end of October 2026, JETOUR had sold more than 2.62 million vehicles worldwide. The brand operated in more than 100 countries and regions, with over 2,000 sales and service outlets. Its experience in launching products, developing dealer networks and engaging customers across these markets provides a foundation for its entry into Australia.
Entry into Australia, an established right-hand-drive market, is an important step in JETOUR's global layout. The brand will adapt its products and operations to local regulatory requirements, driving conditions and consumer preferences. Drawing on its technical expertise and international experience, JETOUR aims to deliver products and services that meet Australian customers' expectations.
For Australia-First Models Showcase Travel-Oriented SUV Lineup
Yan Jun and Andrew Collinson, Vice President of the JETOUR Design Center, unveiled the JETOUR 20 at the event.“Our Hard-Edge Form philosophy, expressed as 'Solid Aesthetics' in Australia, combines strong lines and clean surfaces, with a purpose behind every edge,” Collinson said.“It conveys strength, confidence and reassurance. The JETOUR 10 brings this character into the city through softer surfaces and flowing contours. The JETOUR 20's bold, cubic proportions inspire the confidence to set off and explore. Both share a recognisable family identity while offering their own personalities and distinct Travel+ experiences,” said Collinson.
Together, the two SUVs are designed to meet Australian drivers' varied needs, from everyday driving to outdoor adventures. Both models are scheduled to launch in Australia in Q1, 2027, giving local customers more choice.
Building for The Long Term with Local Partners
JETOUR also presented partnership certificates to its Australian dealers at the event. The brand said the first phase of its local dealer network was largely in place, with preparations for sales operations and customer service underway. The network will support the launch of JETOUR's first models, enabling customers to explore the range, purchase vehicles and access servicing.
Under its current plan, JETOUR aims to introduce 10 models to Australia over the next three years, while continuing to expand its dealer network and strengthen local service capabilities. These efforts reflect its commitment to the local market under the principle of“In Australia, For Australia, Be Australia”.
At its Australian debut, JETOUR outlined its product launch plans and long-term direction for the market. As its first models launch and local operations develop, the brand will put its Travel+ strategy into practice through products and services that support the way Australians travel. Its Australian operations will also add to its experience in established automotive markets, supporting the next stage of its global growth.
For all enquiries about JETOUR Motor Australia, please contact Brand Director, Sonia Krien or Product Communications Manager, Louis Buchler
Contact:
Sonia Krien, Brand Director
Email: ...
Phone: 0419 368 220
Louis Buchler, Product Communications Manager
Email: ...
Phone: 0416 775 608
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