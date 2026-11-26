MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Small employers, freelancers and contractors can now prepare W-2s, 1099s, W-9s & other IRS forms in one place, preview them free and download a print-ready PDF.

CA, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Small business owners heading into year-end filing now have one more place to prepare their tax paperwork. Paystub Creator, an online pay stub generator in business since 2017, has released a catalog of 36 IRS tax forms that users fill in online, alongside its existing W-2 generator. The catalog runs from the W-9 and Form 1099-NEC to Form 941 and Schedule C.The timing matters for employers. Form W-2 must reach employees, and be filed with the Social Security Administration, by January 31. Because January 31, 2027 falls on a Sunday, W-2s for the 2026 tax year are due on Monday, February 1, 2027. Forms 1099-NEC covering 2026 payments are due the same day.W-2 Forms for the 2026 Tax YearPaystub Creator's W-2 form generator walks employers through the details the form reports: the company, the employee, total wages, and the federal, state, Social Security and Medicare tax withheld. Users can pick any tax year from 2019 to 2026, preview the finished W-2 free of charge, and pay only when they download the PDF. There is no subscription and no watermark on the downloaded file.36 IRS Forms, Grouped by Who Needs ThemThe tax forms catalog sorts each form by the person who usually files it:Contractor and freelancer forms: W-9, 1099-NEC and 1099-MISCEmployer payroll forms: W-4, 941, 941 Schedule B, 941-X, 940 and 944Personal tax returns: Form 1040 with Schedules 1, C, E, F and SE, plus 1040-ES and 1040-XOther 1099 income: 1099-INT, 1099-DIV, 1099-R, 1099-G, 1099-C and 1099-OIDBusiness and partnership forms: 1065, 4562, 4797, 8829, 8995 and 2106Also included: 1098 and 1098-T, Form 8300, the 4868 and 8809 extensions, W-7 and SS-4Every form follows the current 2026 IRS layout, and the catalog is updated each tax year. As with the W-2, users fill in guided fields with automatic math, preview the form free, and pay only at download."Most small employers only touch a W-2 or a 1099 a few times a year, and they shouldn't need a payroll subscription to get those forms right," said a spokesperson for Paystub Creator. "Many of our customers already make their pay stubs with us. Now their year-end tax forms are in the same place, ready well before the February deadline."Search Interest Peaks After the New YearDemand for these forms is seasonal. According to Ahrefs search estimates, U.S. searches for "w2 form" rose from about 40,000 in December 2025 to about 186,000 in February 2026, more than four times as many, as workers and employers looked for year-end paperwork."Preparing W-2s in November or December avoids the January rush," the spokesperson added.About Paystub CreatorPaystub Creator (PayStubCreator) is an online pay stub generator for the United States and Canada, in business since 2017. It creates pay stubs, W-2s and 36 IRS tax forms with automatic calculations. Orders come with no subscription, a 30-day money-back guarantee and 24/7 support by chat, phone and email.For more information, visitSources: IRS General Instructions for Forms W-2 and W-3; IRS Instructions for Forms 1099-MISC and 1099-NEC; Ahrefs Keywords Explorer, U.S. monthly search volume for "w2 form", December 2025 to February 2026.Disclaimer: This release is for general information only. It is not legal, tax or accounting advice.

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PaystubCreator Releases 36 IRS Tax Forms Ahead of the February 1, 2027 W-2 Deadline News Provided By TP Studio November 26, 2026, 09:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Social Media, Technology



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