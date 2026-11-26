- says John Sutton, CEO, The Wine Group, UNITED KINGDOM, November 26, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- For thousands of years, wine has been part of the moments people remember, shared around tables, raised in celebration, and enjoyed during occasions both grand and everyday. It has endured because it has never stood entirely still.That ability to evolve has been a core focus for The Wine Group since it was founded 45 years ago. Today, the privately-owned company is the world's second-largest wine producer with more than 125 brands, giving it a rare view of a category being reshaped by changing consumer tastes, occasions, and expectations.“The Wine Group is meeting this moment through innovation, investment, and a commitment to helping wine thrive for the next generation.”The Wine Group is no stranger to evolving consumer tastes. In the 1980s, the company challenged convention by putting Franzia in a box, helping establish a new way to enjoy wine built around convenience and value. Franzia has been the world's most popular wine brand by volume for 20 years and counting.That spirit of innovation continues today with The Wine Group launching eight new brands and 53 new SKUs in the past two years alone, with more on the horizon. These offerings not only explore new formats beyond the traditional 750mL bottle – like Tetra, cans, individual serving sizes, and more – but also different flavor profiles and alcohol levels, from higher-ABV to lower- and no-alcohol.“The result is moving wine beyond the bottle and creating more opportunities for it to be part of people's lives outside the dinner table,” says Helen Kurtz, Chief Marketing Officer, The Wine Group.“Consumers want beverages that fit their lifestyles and go where they go, from backyard gatherings and picnics to concerts and sporting events. Wine has a place in all these moments.”Through innovation, The Wine Group is not abandoning wine tradition or craft. It's creating more ways in for the next generation.These ideas come together in Beyond the Glass, a new short film proudly presented by Acumen Media. It finds a wine industry in motion, but one still rooted in something remarkably familiar. The formats may change and the occasions may widen, but the pleasure of a good wine finding the right moment remains much the same.About AcumenAcumen International Media is an award-winning film producer, distributor and strategic media partner working with businesses around the world. Through thought leadership, Acumen brings industry stories and ideas to global audiences, with a focus on innovation, entrepreneurship and sustainable progress.About The Wine GroupThe Wine Group (TWG) is a leading producer of award-winning wines and adult beverages across 125+ brands. With operations in California, New York, and Australia, TWG is an innovator in developing and marketing brands beloved by consumers globally, including Meiomi, Woodbridge, Robert Mondavi Private Selection, Cupcake, Franzia, Cook's, Benziger, Chloe, Cooper & Thief, Phony Negroni, and more.

Patricia Denci

Wine Group

+1 401-965-9125

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

How Wine is Evolving for the Next Generation

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

The Wine Group Explores the Evolution of Wine in New Film, 'Beyond the Glass' News Provided By Acumen Media November 26, 2026, 09:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Food & Beverage Industry



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.