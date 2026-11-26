MENAFN - EIN Presswire) JIAXING, ZHEJIANG, CHINA, November 26, 2026 /EINPresswire / --

The global beverage and plastic packaging industries continue to place increasing demands on production efficiency, product consistency, and manufacturing reliability. As bottled water, carbonated drinks, functional beverages, edible oils, and other packaged products maintain strong demand across international markets, PET preform manufacturers are looking for injection moulding solutions capable of supporting high-volume production while maintaining strict dimensional standards. Within this evolving industry, SZ-MOLDTECH (Jiaxing) Co., Ltd. has established a specialized position in PET preform mould design and manufacturing, offering a range of multi-cavity solutions for packaging producers seeking stable output and long-term equipment performance.

PET preforms are essential intermediate products in the production of plastic bottles. They are manufactured through injection moulding and subsequently heated and stretch-blown into bottles with different shapes, capacities, and neck finishes. The quality of the preform directly affects the performance and appearance of the final container. Factors such as wall thickness, weight distribution, neck dimensions, transparency, and dimensional accuracy all influence the efficiency of downstream blow moulding operations.

For packaging manufacturers, the mould is therefore a critical part of the production system. A well-designed PET preform mould needs to distribute molten material evenly, maintain consistent temperature conditions, and ensure that every cavity produces preforms within the required specifications. As production volumes increase, these requirements become more demanding. Multi-cavity moulds, including 48-cavity systems, offer manufacturers an opportunity to increase output while making better use of available injection moulding equipment.

SZ-MOLDTECH (Jiaxing) Co., Ltd. focuses on this specialized segment through its research and development, manufacturing, and sales capabilities. Its portfolio includes 48-cavity, 72-cavity, 96-cavity, 128-cavity, and 144-cavity PET preform moulds, along with refurbishment, conversion, and key mould component services. By addressing different production scales and machine configurations, the company provides solutions for packaging manufacturers with varied operational requirements.

The Importance of 48-Cavity PET Preform Moulds

A 48-cavity PET preform mould is designed to produce 48 preforms during each injection moulding cycle. This configuration can provide a practical balance between production capacity, mould investment, and equipment requirements. For manufacturers producing bottled water, carbonated beverages, and other PET-packaged products, it can support substantial production volumes without necessarily requiring the highest-cavity tooling available.

The suitability of a 48-cavity system depends on several factors, including the injection moulding machine, preform weight, neck specification, bottle design, cycle time, and target hourly output. Manufacturers must evaluate these elements together rather than selecting a mould based only on the number of cavities. A configuration that works well for one production line may not be suitable for another with different machine dimensions or packaging requirements.

SZ-MOLDTECH's 48-cavity PET preform mould solutions are developed with attention to cavity layout, runner balance, cooling efficiency, and machining accuracy. The company's published configuration information includes a 4 × 12 cavity arrangement with a 60 × 152 mm pitch for one standard layout. Other technical details, such as neck dimensions and maximum preform body diameter, are considered according to the specific mould configuration.

The company also supports customization based on bottle drawings, preform weight, neck finish, and production objectives. Common neck standards include PCO 1810, PCO 1881, 26/22, 30/25, 29/25, and 38 mm specifications. This flexibility is important because different beverage categories and packaging markets may require different bottle designs and closure systems.

A representative 48-cavity project published by SZ-MOLDTECH involves the production of 23-gram beverage bottle preforms. The project focuses on weight consistency, dimensional accuracy, uniform wall thickness, and reliable operation. Its mould configuration combines a balanced hot runner system with precision-machined components and an optimized cooling circuit. Such engineering considerations demonstrate why a multi-cavity mould must be designed as a coordinated system rather than simply a collection of individual cavities.

72 Cavity PET Preform Mould for Higher Production Requirements

As beverage packaging manufacturers expand their operations, the need for greater output can encourage investment in higher-cavity mould systems. A 72-cavity configuration offers 72 preforms per injection cycle, making it suitable for production lines targeting higher volumes while maintaining consistent product quality.

SZ-MOLDTECH (Jiaxing) Co., Ltd. includes the 72 Cavity PET Preform Mould in its product portfolio. The mould is designed for high-efficiency PET preform production and can be configured for different packaging requirements. One listed arrangement uses a 6 × 12 cavity layout with a 60 × 140 mm pitch. Alternative layouts are also available for different neck and preform specifications.

The engineering of a 72-cavity mould involves several interconnected considerations. First, the hot runner system must distribute molten PET evenly across all cavities. Uneven filling can result in differences in preform weight, wall thickness, or appearance. A balanced runner design helps maintain more consistent material distribution and supports stable moulding conditions.

Second, cooling performance becomes increasingly important as the number of cavities rises. Each preform must cool sufficiently before ejection, and temperature differences between cavities can affect dimensional consistency and production stability. An optimized cooling circuit helps maintain more uniform conditions across the mould and can contribute to shorter, more predictable production cycles.

Third, the precision of the core, cavity, and neck ring components influences the final preform dimensions. In high-volume manufacturing, small differences between individual cavities can accumulate into significant quality challenges. Precision machining and careful assembly are therefore essential to maintaining repeatable results.

For customers considering a 72-cavity solution, SZ-MOLDTECH evaluates the relationship between the mould layout and the customer's existing injection equipment. Machine compatibility, production targets, preform geometry, and neck specifications all influence the final configuration. This project-oriented approach helps manufacturers choose a mould based on actual operating conditions instead of relying solely on general capacity comparisons.

96 Cavities PET Preform Mould for High-Speed Production

For large-scale packaging operations, a 96-cavity mould can provide another step toward higher production capacity. Producing 96 preforms in one cycle makes this configuration suitable for demanding beverage and bottled water applications where production efficiency and consistent quality are important.

SZ-MOLDTECH's 96 Cavities PET Preform Mould is developed for high-efficiency injection moulding applications. The company lists several possible layouts, including 8 × 12 and 6 × 16 arrangements, with different pitch dimensions and neck configurations. The final selection depends on the preform design and injection machine specifications.

One of the main challenges in a 96-cavity mould is achieving consistent filling across all cavities. The hot runner system must maintain balanced flow so that each cavity receives the appropriate amount of molten material under stable processing conditions. Variations in filling can influence preform weight and geometry, potentially creating difficulties during subsequent stretch-blow moulding.

Cooling design is equally important. In a high-cavity system, temperature management must be carefully coordinated to ensure that preforms across the mould reach suitable ejection conditions. Uneven cooling may contribute to differences in dimensions, internal stress, or product appearance. By optimizing cooling channels and mould structure, manufacturers can work toward more consistent production and reliable cycle times.

SZ-MOLDTECH has also presented a project involving a 96-cavity PET preform mould integrated with a three-station dual-axis take-out robot. The project was developed for a high-volume beverage and bottled water producer seeking continuous operation, consistent cavity-to-cavity quality, and integration with an automated production line. The solution combined a balanced hot runner arrangement, precision-machined components, optimized cooling, and automated preform handling.

This example highlights the importance of considering the mould as part of a wider production system. High-speed output depends not only on the mould itself but also on the injection machine, robot, cooling arrangements, and downstream handling equipment. When these elements are coordinated effectively, manufacturers can improve production continuity and reduce the need for unnecessary manual intervention.

Precision Manufacturing and Material Selection

The performance and service life of a PET preform mould depend heavily on the quality of its materials and the precision of its components. Moulds used in continuous industrial production are exposed to repeated heating, cooling, mechanical movement, and pressure. Their components must maintain dimensional stability and resist wear throughout extended operating periods.

SZ-MOLDTECH emphasizes material selection and precision machining in its manufacturing process. Its company information identifies high-grade mould steel from established international suppliers, including UDDEHOLM, Bosch Gotthards Huette, and Schmiede Werke Gröditz GmbH, for relevant mould and hot runner components. The company also describes the use of specialized coating solutions through cooperation with Oerlikon Balzers.

Precision requirements are particularly important for interchangeable mould components. SZ-MOLDTECH reports mechanical fitting tolerances of 0.005 mm or less for F-stack parts and geometric tolerances of 0.01 mm or less for mould shoes. Such controls are intended to support accurate assembly, consistent component positioning, and stable preform production.

The company also reports that its quality assurance laboratory is equipped with coordinate measuring machines, two-dimensional precision vision measuring systems, high-accuracy height gauges, and mechanical testing equipment such as pressure and hardness testers. These instruments support the inspection of critical dimensions and material characteristics throughout the manufacturing process.

For customers, such capabilities are relevant when comparing mould suppliers. A mould's initial purchase price is only one part of its overall value. Component durability, maintenance frequency, production stability, and the ability to maintain consistent preform quality all influence long-term operating costs.

Compatibility with Major Injection Moulding Systems

Packaging manufacturers often operate injection moulding equipment from different international suppliers. When purchasing a replacement mould or expanding production capacity, compatibility with existing machinery is a central consideration. Differences in machine configuration, mould dimensions, runner systems, and operating parameters can affect installation and production performance.

SZ-MOLDTECH states that its PET preform moulds are designed for compatibility with high-speed injection systems from manufacturers such as HUSKY, NETSTAL, SACMI, SIPA, and KRAUSS MAFFEI. Its company information also references compatibility with systems including HUAYAN, UNIQUE, and KATA, depending on the specific project and configuration.

This broad compatibility can be valuable for packaging companies that want to expand their mould options without making unnecessary changes to their existing production infrastructure. However, compatibility should always be confirmed through technical evaluation. Machine model, clamping dimensions, injection capacity, mould pitch, cooling connections, and other operating details need to be reviewed before a project is finalized.

By assessing these technical factors during the project development stage, SZ-MOLDTECH aims to provide mould solutions that fit actual production requirements. The company's process includes documentation and requirement analysis, project evaluation, technical communication, solution confirmation, contract execution, and implementation. This structured workflow helps clarify the technical scope before manufacturing begins.

Beyond New Mould Manufacturing: Refurbishment and Conversion

The cost of PET preform mould ownership extends beyond the original investment. Over time, repeated production cycles can cause wear in critical components, while changes in packaging designs may require existing moulds to be modified. For many manufacturers, refurbishment and conversion can provide alternatives to purchasing an entirely new mould.

SZ-MOLDTECH offers mould refurbishment services intended to restore moulding accuracy and operational stability. Depending on the condition of the equipment, this may involve inspecting critical components, repairing worn surfaces, replacing selected parts, and optimizing the mould structure. Refurbishment can help extend the useful service life of existing tooling and reduce replacement expenditure.

Mould conversion addresses a different requirement. When customers introduce new bottle designs, change neck specifications, or seek higher production capacity, existing mould systems may need targeted modifications. Conversion services allow manufacturers to adapt selected equipment to updated production conditions.

The company also supplies important mould components, including hot runner systems, cold half moulds, cores, cavities, and neck rings. These services support customers that need maintenance assistance, replacement parts, or upgrades for existing PET preform production systems.

Supporting the Global PET Packaging Industry

PET preform mould technology serves a wide range of packaging applications. Bottled water and carbonated beverages remain important markets, while edible oils, functional drinks, dairy products, and other consumer goods also rely on PET packaging in different formats.

Each application can involve distinct technical requirements. Bottled water producers may prioritize lightweight preforms and high production volumes, while carbonated beverage manufacturers may require particular attention to bottle strength and material distribution. Edible oil packaging may involve different bottle shapes, neck finishes, and preform weights.

A mould supplier must therefore understand the relationship between packaging design and injection moulding performance. Cavity number is only one consideration. The mould must also accommodate the required preform geometry, material characteristics, production speed, and machine configuration.

SZ-MOLDTECH reports that its products have been exported to multiple international markets, including Thailand, Japan, Uganda, Türkiye, and Oman. Its manufacturing and service capabilities are intended to support customers in China and overseas markets. The company also reports a workforce of more than 60 skilled employees and a manufacturing facility covering approximately 6,000 square metres.

As global packaging manufacturers continue to improve production efficiency, demand for reliable multi-cavity PET preform moulds is expected to remain an important part of the packaging equipment supply chain. Suppliers capable of combining engineering knowledge, precision manufacturing, customization, and after-sales support will continue to play a meaningful role in this market.

Looking Ahead

The development of high-cavity PET preform moulds reflects the packaging industry's ongoing focus on productivity, dimensional consistency, and efficient resource utilization. Whether a manufacturer selects a 48-cavity, 72-cavity, or 96-cavity configuration, the most appropriate solution depends on its production targets, bottle design, machine specifications, and quality requirements.

Through its range of multi-cavity moulds, precision manufacturing processes, compatibility with major injection systems, and refurbishment services, SZ-MOLDTECH (Jiaxing) Co., Ltd. is addressing the varied needs of PET packaging manufacturers. Its 72 Cavity PET Preform Mould and 96 Cavities PET Preform Mould illustrate the company's ability to serve production lines with different capacity requirements, while its broader portfolio provides options for manufacturers planning future expansion.

As the PET packaging industry continues to evolve, mould engineering and manufacturing quality will remain central to reliable production. Companies that invest in accurate tooling, balanced material distribution, effective cooling, and consistent inspection will be better positioned to meet the demands of modern packaging operations.

About SZ-MOLDTECH (Jiaxing) Co., Ltd.

SZ-MOLDTECH (Jiaxing) Co., Ltd. is a China-based manufacturer specializing in PET preform mould design, research and development, precision manufacturing, and sales. The company provides multi-cavity PET preform mould solutions ranging from 48 to 144 cavities, serving applications in bottled water, beverages, edible oils, and other packaging sectors. Its product portfolio includes 48 Cavity PET Preform Mould, 72 Cavity PET Preform Mould, 96 Cavities PET Preform Mould, 128 Cavity PET Preform Mould, and 144 Cavity PET Preform Mould. In addition to new mould manufacturing, the company offers mould refurbishment, conversion, hot runner systems, cold half moulds, cores, cavities, and neck rings. Its production approach emphasizes material selection, precision machining, dimensional inspection, and compatibility with major high-speed PET injection moulding systems. With a professional technical team and manufacturing facilities in Jiaxing, the company serves customers in China and international markets. For further information about its products, manufacturing capabilities, and customized PET preform mould solutions, visit href="" rel="external nofollow" target="_blank">sz-moldtech.

Address: No. 556, Xingzhen Road, Xincheng Town, Xiuzhou District, Jiaxing, Zhejiang Province, China

Official Website:

Wu

SZ-MOLDTECH (Jiaxing) Co., Ltd.

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Top 48 Cavity PET Preform Mould Manufacturer: SZ-MOLDTECH Strengthens High-Precision Packaging Solutions News Provided By Hangzhou SEO Technology Group Co., Ltd. November 26, 2026, 09:06 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Food & Beverage Industry, Manufacturing, Shipping, Storage & Logistics, Technology



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.