MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Optimized multiplex cytokine assays and flexible service models to support high-throughput immunology and disease-mechanism investigation

HUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Complex biological processes such as immune response, tumor progression and stem-cell regulation rely on intricate networks of interacting protein mediators. Multiplex assay technology enables simultaneous quantification of multiple targets from limited biological samples and has become an essential tool for modern life-science research. This press release announces the substantial expansion of Cloud-Clone multiplex detection panels, describes rigorous quality-control standards and flexible service options to support global research teams.

Immunology, oncology, neurobiology and stem-cell research are increasingly interconnected within contemporary life-science studies. When deciphering complex disease mechanisms and cell-to-cell communication networks, single-target detection often delivers insufficient information. Multiplex assays allow high-throughput synchronous quantification of multiple biomarkers and have become standard tools for mechanistic studies and sample screening across immunity, inflammation, oncology and stem-cell fields.

Nevertheless, researchers frequently encounter practical obstacles with commercial multiplex products, including inflexible panel configurations, limited species compatibility, signal crosstalk compromising data reliability, and lengthy experimental workflows. Centered on real-world research requirements, Cloud-Clone continues advancing detection-assay development, avoiding superficial product expansion without functional optimization.

Cloud-Clone is pleased to announce a major expansion to its multiplex assay panel portfolio.

New Product Launch: 80+ Additional Panels Covering 470+ Biomarkers

Within the first eight months of 2026, Cloud-Clone R&D team has developed more than 80 new multiplex panels, bringing total detectable biomarkers above 470 and substantially broadening cytokine assay coverage. This update represents comprehensive enhancement of the overall assay system rather than mere numerical product growth.

The expanded portfolio supports diverse experimental models across three key dimensions:

1 species coverage Panels are available for major laboratory species including Human, Mouse, Rat and Guinea Pig. Suitable for translational studies using clinical specimens as well as pre-clinical validation in animal disease models.

2 target spectrum A wide selection of chemokines, growth factors and inflammatory mediators are included. Assays cover Th1/Th2/Th17 cytokine profiles, plus pro-inflammatory and anti-inflammatory factors relevant to the tumor microenvironment.

3 with multiple research scenarios Ready-to-use panels support studies on immune regulation, inflammatory responses, tumor microenvironment and stem-cell differentiation.

- Human panels include classic inflammatory markers (IFNg, IL13, IL17, IL1b, IL4, IL6), immune-regulatory sets (IL10, IL12B, IL13, IL17, IL4), plus chemokine-related targets (IL15, IL18, IL8, MCP1).

- Mouse panels feature core inflammatory biomarkers such as IFNg, IL17, IL1b, IL4, IL6 alongside metabolism-inflammation cross-markers including LEP, RETN and TNFA.

- Rat panels offer frequently-measured analytes for rat-model research: IL10, IL4, IL6, TNFA.

Full panel lists and catalog numbers are available in reference documents or via technical support inquiries.

Quality-Driven Development: Multi-level Validation for Robust and Reproducible Data

Data integrity and experimental reproducibility form the foundation for academic publication. Multiplex assays carry inherent risks of signal crosstalk and signal drift when numerous targets are measured within a single reaction well. Cloud-Clone performs stringent multi-layer validation for every new panel:

- Intra-panel compatibility assessment: Antibody pairs for each analyte within a panel are carefully screened and tested together. Potential interference is evaluated during assay design to minimize signal drift.

- Comprehensive performance testing and system optimization: Each panel undergoes evaluation for sensitivity, specificity and repeatability. Dynamic signal ranges are calibrated, and reaction conditions are optimized for various sample matrices including serum, plasma, cell-culture supernatant and tissue homogenate.

Well-validated kits help conserve precious biological samples and reduce wasted laboratory time and research funding. Generated datasets are suitable for project reporting and peer-reviewed manuscript submission.

Two Flexible Service Models to Adapt to Diverse Laboratory Conditions

Laboratories differ in instrument access, staffing capacity and project timelines. Beyond supplying assay kits, Cloud-Clone provides two alternative operational modes for greater experimental flexibility:

1 testing service (outsourced workflow) For laboratories without Luminex-compatible equipment or teams facing heavy scheduling pressure, researchers may submit samples to Cloud-Clone laboratories. Experienced technical staff complete sample processing, instrument measurement and data analysis, delivering comprehensive analytical reports. Investigators can focus their efforts on mechanism interpretation and manuscript writing.

2 self-operation access (independent workflow) For teams preferring full hands-on control of experimental timelines, Cloud-Clone opens laboratory platform resources to external users. Researchers may perform measurements on-site with professional guidance, gaining direct practical familiarity with multiplex-assay workflows.

Pre-formulated Panels and Custom-Design Capabilities

Together with the newly-released 80+ panels, Cloud-Clone currently maintains over 450 mature pre-mixed multiplex panels. Pre-configured panels are ready for immediate deployment for most standard research applications and eliminate manual reagent-combination workloads.

For cutting-edge or niche study requirements that standard panels cannot fully satisfy, custom panel development service is also offered. According to research objectives and target-marker preferences, the R&D team designs tailored multiplex panels matching specialized project demands.

Cloud-Clone develops detection tools guided by practical research needs rather than arbitrary product proliferation. The company aims to deliver validated assay resources to test research hypotheses and support scientific discovery. Continuous panel expansion and optimization will keep supporting immunology, inflammation and mechanistic research globally.

Researchers interested in receiving the complete Cloud-Clone multiplex-panel catalog or exploring custom-design options may share information about their research area, target species and biomarkers of interest. Technical support will provide targeted solutions promptly.

Multiplex biomarker detection continues to grow in importance for modern life-science investigation. Through expanded panel offerings, strict performance validation and dual flexible service formats, Cloud-Clone strives to remove common experimental bottlenecks for global investigators. The company will keep iterating its assay portfolio to deliver reliable tools supporting ongoing immunological, inflammatory and disease-mechanism research worldwide.

Cloud-Clone supplies high-quality ELISA kits, multiplex detection panels, antibodies and recombinant proteins for global life-science communities. Driven by technical innovation and strict quality standards, Cloud-Clone supports researchers exploring fundamental biological mechanisms.

About Cloud-Clone Corp.

Cloud-Clone Corp. is dedicated to the development and production of high-quality immunoassay reagents and detection solutions. With a focus on antibody engineering, multiplex assay development, and cross-platform compatibility, the company provides research tools designed to support precision medicine and advanced biomedical investigation globally. Our core products and services include the research and development of proteins, antibodies, ELISA kits, primary cells, and multiplex cytokine assay kits, as well as professional CRO services to fully meet the diverse needs of biomedical research and related fields.

For more information about Cloud-Clone Corp, visit .

CLOUD-CLONE CORP.(CCC)

Tel: 001-832-538-0970, 0086-27-8425-9552

Email:...,...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn:

Instagram:

TickTok: @cloudclonecorp2026

SuKi Duan

CLOUD-CLONE CORP

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

TikTok

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Cloud-Clone Expands Multiplex Panels: 80+ New Assays Covering 470+ Core Biomarkers News Provided By CLOUD-CLONE CORP November 26, 2026, 09:06 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Manufacturing, Science, Technology



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.