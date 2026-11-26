RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, November 26, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Pakistani falconer Ataullah Mohammad Karam has won the King Abdulaziz Cup in the juvenile gyr-peregrine round for international professionals and elite local falconers, flying his falcon Al-Balushi at the King Abdulaziz Falconry Festival 2026, the world's largest gathering of falcons.The victory makes him the first Pakistani falconer to claim the title, an achievement that reflects the festival's growing international reach and the strength of competition among its participants.Ataullah said he was delighted to win the cup and proud to be the first Pakistani falconer to take the title. He praised the strong competition and the high caliber of the falcons in the round.He said he came to Saudi Arabia 14 years ago and, over the years, came to know falconry and learn its finer points until it became one of his passions. Living in the kingdom, he said, gave him the chance to get close to this long-standing tradition, deepen his practice of it and take part in its competitions, culminating in his win at the festival.He also competed in the juvenile gyr hybrid round with his falcon Burja, finishing fourth. He described taking part in the festival as an enriching experience, given the presence of falconers from around the world and the opportunities it offers to compete and exchange expertise.Ataullah's win underscores the international dimension the King Abdulaziz Falconry Festival has gained and its ability to attract falconers of many nationalities. The festival has become a global destination for falconry enthusiasts, offering them a professional setting in which to compete, helping to spread this heritage and cement the kingdom's position on the international falconry map.

King Abdulaziz Falconry Festival

King Abdulaziz Falconry Festival

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King Abdulaziz Falconry Festival sees first Pakistani win King Abdulaziz Cup News Provided By ELAQAT November 26, 2026, 09:07 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR, Sports, Fitness & Recreation, Travel & Tourism Industry



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