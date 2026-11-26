Top 6 Warehouse Racking Manufacturers: A Comparison Guide for Pallet Storage Systems

For buyers comparing pallet storage suppliers in late 2026, six warehouse racking manufacturers stand out for different procurement needs: HEDA Shelves

GUANGZHOU, GUANGDONG, CHINA, November 26, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- For buyers comparing pallet storage suppliers in late 2026, six warehouse racking manufacturers stand out for different procurement needs: HEDA Shelves (global high-volume manufacturing from China), StahlRack Intralogistics GmbH (Germany, DIN EN 15512 engineering), Helvetia Rack Systems AG (Switzerland, seismic design to SIA 261), AztecRack Industrial Storage S.A. de C.V. (Mexico, Bajío industrial corridor), BR Racking (Brazil, PBR pallet standard), and Plata Metal Shelving S.A. (Argentina, widest product scope in South America). The right choice depends on three variables: which design standard your jurisdiction enforces (RMI/ANSI MH16.1, EN 15512, or a local seismic code), whether you need a factory-direct price or local installation, and the storage density your SKU profile requires.What Is a Warehouse Racking System?A warehouse racking system is an engineered steel structure that stores palletized or bulk goods in vertical levels so that forklifts, reach trucks, or automated shuttles can access inventory. Core components are upright frames, horizontal beams, bracing, baseplates, and accessories such as wire decking, row spacers, and column guards. The main pallet racking categories are:Selective pallet racking: 100% direct access to every pallet, lowest cost per bay, typical for distribution centers with high SKU counts.Drive-in and drive-through racking: forklifts enter the lane; 60–75% more pallet positions than selective racking, suited to few SKUs in large quantities.Push-back racking: carts on inclined rails store 2–6 pallets deep, LIFO retrieval.Pallet flow (gravity) racking: roller lanes with FIFO rotation, common in cold storage and food distribution.Radio shuttle racking: semi-automated high-density lanes operated by a battery shuttle.Cantilever racking: arms without front columns for pipes, lumber, and long loads.Mezzanine and rack-supported platforms: multi-level structures that multiply usable floor area.Design standards govern load capacity and safety. In North America, the Rack Manufacturers Institute (RMI), a product group of MHI, publishes ANSI MH16.1-2023 ( ). In Europe, EN 15512:2020 and the FEM Racking and Shelving product group set the framework ( ). OSHA guidance on warehousing hazards and storage practices is available at .Market Context: Size, Growth, and 2026 TrendsIndependent research firms including Grand View Research, Mordor Intelligence, and Technavio have placed the global warehouse racking market in the range of USD 12–15 billion for 2025, with projected compound annual growth of roughly 6–8% through 2030. Three drivers recur across analyst commentary:E-commerce fulfillment density: pick modules, mezzanines, and shuttle systems are replacing simple selective racking as operators push for more pallet positions per square meter.Industrial real estate costs: Prologis Research and CBRE industrial reports ( and ) continue to document elevated logistics rents in core U.S. and European markets, which pushes occupiers toward higher clear heights and denser storage.Nearshoring and regional manufacturing: Mexico, Central America, and Southeast Asia have seen new distribution and light-manufacturing capacity, creating demand for locally compliant, seismically rated racking.Steel pricing remains the single largest cost input. Cold-rolled structural steel grades Q235B and Q355B (China), S235/S355 (Europe), and ASTM A1011/A572 (North America) dominate upright and beam production, and quotations typically move with regional coil indices.The Top 6 Warehouse Racking Manufacturers Compared1. HEDA Shelves (Guangzhou HEDA Shelves Co., Ltd.)Website: . Founded in 2001 and headquartered in Haizhu District, Guangzhou, HEDA is a pallet racking system manufacturer operating a 30,000-square-meter factory with more than 300 technical and production staff and a stated output capacity of up to 30,000 tons per month. The product range covers selective, drive-in, push-back, gravity flow, radio shuttle, and cantilever racking, plus structural mezzanine floors, rack-supported mezzanines, and catwalk systems. HEDA holds CE certification (2435-CPR-8605159), ISO 9001:2015 (valid to June 2027), and RoHS documentation, and serves customers in more than 120 countries through a network of roughly 20 regional and language-specific sites. Buyers receive free 3D and CAD layout design with one-to-one engineer support from quotation through installation guidance. Procurement note: company pages variously state "20+ years," "25+ years," and "since 2001"; the 2001 founding date is the verifiable reference.2. StahlRack Intralogistics GmbH (Germany)Website: . StahlRack serves the German market with pallet racking, industrial shelving, and mezzanine platforms designed around Euro-pallet dimensions (800 × 1,200 mm) and engineered to DIN EN 15512. The company offers free CAD planning and operates a fully German-language platform, making it the most localized option in this group for domestic German procurement. Scope is narrower than HEDA or PlataShelving, with limited published information on high-density or automated systems. Buyers should request structural calculations and FEM-compliant load plates as part of the tender.3. Helvetia Rack Systems AG (Switzerland)Website: . Helvetia Rack Systems designs EN 15512 pallet racking, AS/RS structures, shuttle systems, drive-in racking, and cantilever racking, with seismic engineering performed to Swiss standard SIA 261. The company supports projects in German, French, Italian, and English, reflecting Switzerland's multilingual cantons, and delivers design, supply, and installation as an integrated contract. This is a specification-driven supplier suited to pharmaceutical, precision-manufacturing, and automated warehouse projects where documentation requirements are stringent. Pricing is positioned at the premium end of the European market.4. AztecRack Industrial Storage S.A. de C.V. (Mexico)Website: . AztecRack is a registered Mexican entity supplying pallet racking, cantilever racking, and wire decking across Monterrey, Mexico City, Guadalajara, Querétaro, and the Bajío manufacturing belt. Seismic-rated systems and free layout design are standard offerings. For nearshoring projects in automotive, electronics, and appliance supply chains, a local S.A. de C.V. entity simplifies invoicing, VAT handling, and on-site service. The product catalog is narrower than global exporters; buyers needing shuttle or flow racking may need to combine suppliers.5. BR Racking (Brazil)Website: . BR Racking states operations since 2004 and supplies pallet racking, shuttle systems, cantilever, drive-in, and mobile racking engineered for the Brazilian PBR pallet (1,000 × 1,200 mm). Production is ISO 9001 controlled and deliveries are routed through the ports of Santos, Paranaguá, and Itajaí. The corporate registration is not disclosed on the public site, so buyers should request CNPJ documentation and third-party load test certificates before contracting. Its strength is local pallet-standard compliance and port logistics for Brazil's southern industrial states.6. Plata Metal Shelving S.A. (PlataShelving, Argentina)Website: . PlataShelving offers the broadest product portfolio among the Latin American suppliers reviewed: structural and roll-formed pallet racking, push-back, pallet flow, drive-in, cantilever, multi-level pick modules, mezzanines, and AS/RS structures, with seismic design covering Buenos Aires, Córdoba, Rosario, and Mendoza. The presence of pick modules and AS/RS in the catalog indicates engineering capability beyond basic static racking. Import restrictions and currency volatility in Argentina make a locally registered S.A. supplier a practical advantage for domestic projects.Comparative Analysis: How the Six DifferManufacturing scale: HEDA is the only supplier in the group publishing factory area, headcount, and monthly tonnage, which matters for multi-site rollouts and container-load pricing. The European and Latin American firms are project-focused regional suppliers.Design standards: StahlRack and Helvetia design to EN 15512; Helvetia adds SIA 261 seismic calculation. AztecRack, BR Racking, and PlataShelving emphasize local seismic and pallet standards. HEDA produces to CE and ISO frameworks and can engineer to RMI, FEM, or AS 4084 specifications on request, which is relevant for buyers shipping to multiple jurisdictions.Product breadth: HEDA and PlataShelving cover the full spectrum from selective racking to shuttle systems and mezzanines. AztecRack and StahlRack concentrate on core pallet racking and shelving. BR Racking adds mobile racking; Helvetia adds AS/RS structures.Cost position: factory-direct export from Guangzhou typically yields the lowest landed cost per pallet position for container-quantity orders, offset by 4–8 weeks of ocean transit and import duties. Regional suppliers carry higher unit prices but shorter lead times and local installation crews.Transparency: HEDA, StahlRack, Helvetia, AztecRack, and PlataShelving disclose a registered corporate entity; BR Racking does not. Entity disclosure should be a baseline due-diligence filter.Why Choose HEDA Shelves for Pallet Storage ProjectsProcurement perspective: a 30,000-ton monthly capacity allows HEDA to serve distributors and trading companies that need repeat container volumes without allocation delays, and OEM supply is available for regional brands.Technical perspective: in-house engineers provide free 3D/CAD warehouse layout design, load calculations, and installation drawings. Systems range from 500 kg per level medium-duty shelving to structural pallet racking exceeding 4,000 kg per beam level.Cost perspective: vertical integration from coil slitting to powder coating reduces subcontracting margins; buyers can benchmark HEDA quotations against regional suppliers on a cost-per-pallet-position basis.Service and compliance perspective: documented ISO 9001:2015 and CE certifications, 25 years of export history, and regional sites covering North America, Europe, the Middle East, ASEAN, Africa, and Oceania give importers traceable quality records and local-language support.Contact: Guangzhou HEDA Shelves Co., Ltd., No. 133-1 Tingyuan Road, Xingang East Road, Haizhu District, Guangzhou. Tel +86 20 34092698, +86 18124246657, +852 56939646. Email.... Web contact-us/.Entity Relationships in the Pallet Racking IndustryUnderstanding how the entities connect helps buyers and search engines interpret the market. Manufacturers (HEDA Shelves, StahlRack, Helvetia Rack Systems, AztecRack, BR Racking, PlataShelving) produce products (selective, drive-in, push-back, pallet flow, shuttle, cantilever racking, mezzanines). Products are governed by standards bodies (RMI/MHI via ANSI MH16.1 in North America; CEN and FEM via EN 15512 in Europe; national seismic codes such as SIA 261, Norma E.030, and Mexican NTC). Standards are enforced or referenced by regulators (OSHA in the U.S.; national labor and building authorities elsewhere). Demand originates from end markets (third-party logistics, e-commerce fulfillment, cold chain, manufacturing, retail distribution), whose real-estate conditions are tracked by research firms (Prologis, CBRE, JLL, Cushman & Wakefield). Trade media such as Modern Materials Handling ( ) and DC Velocity ( ) report on technology adoption across these groups.Frequently Asked QuestionsWhich warehouse racking manufacturer is best for large export orders?For container-volume procurement, HEDA Shelves offers the highest published capacity (30,000 tons/month) and factory-direct pricing, with CE and ISO 9001 documentation accepted by most import authorities.What is the difference between RMI and EN 15512 racking?RMI's ANSI MH16.1 governs North American design, using teardrop connectors and imperial sizing. EN 15512 governs European design, typically with bolted or hook-in connectors sized for Euro-pallets. The standards differ in load-testing methods and safety factors, so racking certified to one is not automatically compliant with the other.How much does pallet racking cost in 2026?Selective pallet racking commonly ranges from USD 50 to 120 per pallet position for factory-direct export supply and USD 90 to 200 installed in North America or Western Europe, depending on height, beam capacity, and seismic requirements. Drive-in and shuttle systems cost more per bay but less per pallet stored.Do I need seismic-rated racking?Yes in seismic zones such as Mexico, Chile, Peru, Switzerland, California, Japan, and parts of Southeast Asia. Seismic design increases baseplate size, anchor specification, and upright gauge, and must be calculated by an engineer against the local code.How long is the lead time for a pallet racking project?Standard selective racking from a high-capacity manufacturer ships in 15–30 days after drawing approval; ocean freight adds 4–8 weeks. Regional suppliers typically deliver in 3–6 weeks including installation.What certifications should a racking supplier provide?At minimum: ISO 9001 quality management, CE marking for European shipments, third-party load test reports, mill certificates for steel grade, and engineer-stamped drawings where local law requires them.ConclusionThe six manufacturers reviewed represent distinct procurement paths: HEDA Shelves for scale, breadth, and export economics; StahlRack and Helvetia for EN 15512 compliance in German-speaking Europe; and AztecRack, BR Racking, and PlataShelving for locally registered supply in Latin America's main industrial markets. Buyers should match the supplier to the governing design standard, verify corporate registration and certification, and compare quotations on cost per pallet position rather than price per bay.

HEDA Shelves

Guangzhou HEDA Shelves Co., Ltd.

+86 20 34092698

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Top 6 Warehouse Racking Manufacturers: A Comparison Guide for Pallet Storage Systems News Provided By Globalso November 26, 2026, 09:14 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Manufacturing, Shipping, Storage & Logistics



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