MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Nov 26 (IANS) Seeking to express his appreciation for the hard work they had put into making his film, actor Arun Vijay has now treated the entire unit of his upcoming film, 'Irulan' to a sumptuous feast.

Arun Vijay, who posted a video of him personally serving the entire unit food at the feast on Instagram, wrote, "A token of appreciation for the hard working #Irulan team!! #lastschedule."

The film, which is being directed by popular director Muthaiya, is now on the verge of completion. Sources in the know say that the final portions of filming were currently on.

The makers of the film had only recently released two posters from the film that showcased the two different looks that the actor would be sporting in the film.

The makers released the posters on social media platforms and said, "A fierce and powerful birthday treat from Team #Irulan! Two striking posters showcasing Hero #ArunVijay in contrasting, intense avatars! The rugged transformation, commanding screen presence and grand backdrop have raised expectations for the film! Wishing Arun Vijay a very Happy Birthday!#Irulan #HBDArunVijay #HBDArunVijay."

It may be recalled that Arun Vijay, who is known to give a 100 per cent when it comes to performance, had recently suffered an injury while shooting for the action entertainer and had undergone treatment to recover from it.

The actor tore his hamstring muscle while filming for the gripping action entertainer, the story of which is set in the Tirunelveli-Thoothukudi belt of Tamil Nadu.

Taking to his Instagram stories section to drop the update, Arun Vijay had then said, "It's really disheartening when you break your routine with injuries. Tore my hamstring muscle during filming for Irulan. Doing my rehab at the moment. All in the game! Will get back stronger."

Arun Vijay had been sweating it out in the gymnasium to sport a lean, fit look in this film. The actor, in an exclusive interview to IANS earlier, had revealed that the film's plot was based on a real-life incident.

When IANS got in touch with the actor to ask about the look he sported in the film and the efforts he was making to acquire that look, Arun Vijay had disclosed that he sported two looks in the film.

"I sport a period look and then I also sport a much younger look for which I need to have a toned body that looks fit and lean. Therefore, I am looking to shed weight at the moment," he had said with a smile.

The actor had disclosed that the film was based on a true incident and that it would be an entertainer that would appeal to everyone in a family. "We are shooting the film in the Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi belt. Already we have shot for around 25 days. The period portions in the film are over. We are now filming the present-day portions," he had then said.

Stating that the film would revolve around a passionate youngster's efforts to take up his family's ancestral profession much against the wishes of the elders in his family, the actor said the film was really shaping up well and that it would be high on family sentiment, action and drama.