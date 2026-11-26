MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Nov 26 (IANS) Tamil Nadu's Leader of the Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin on Thursday urged Governor Rajendra V. Arlekar to seek a CBI investigation into allegations that Kallakurichi MLA Arul Vignesh sent obscene messages to the district Collector.

He questioned the state government's handling of the Collector's complaint and alleged that the Chief Secretary had tried to conceal the matter for 116 days.

Udhayanidhi Stalin submitted a memorandum to the Governor at his residence in Guindy, a day after approaching the Director General of Police to demand action against the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) legislator.

Police have registered a case against Vignesh under five legal provisions and have since stepped up their investigation into the allegation.

Addressing reporters after the meeting, Udhayanidhi Stalin said he had told the Governor that the opposition had lost confidence in the state government's handling of the case. He said the memorandum sought legal action against the MLA and the transfer of the investigation to the Central Bureau of Investigation.

The DMK leader said the Collector had lodged a complaint with the Chief Secretary on July 31. Citing the date of her complaint, he questioned what Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay knew about the allegations and when he first learnt of them. He asked whether the complaint had reached the Chief Minister at the time and, if it had, why he had failed to act on it.

He argued that if Vijay knew of the Collector's complaint and chose to take no action, his own role should come under investigation. He accused the Chief Minister of siding with the MLA and said the Collector should have been able to count on the government's support after taking her grievance to the state's top civil servant.

Udhayanidhi Stalin said he and others had expected police to arrest Vignesh on Wednesday. He also told reporters that a plea had been filed in court seeking the removal of an interview he gave at the DGP's office that day. He, however, did not identify who had moved the court.

The memorandum also sought action against three ministers over their public remarks on the case, Udhayanidhi Stalin said. He alleged that the ministers had denied over the past month that any such incident had occurred and asked the Governor to consider those statements alongside the Collector's July complaint.