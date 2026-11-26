MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 26 (IANS) Coffee Day Enterprises Limited (CDEL), in a regulatory filing on Thursday, said the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has appointed CLA Indus Value Consulting as forensic auditor to assist in its investigation into alleged diversion of funds from the company's subsidiaries, following directions from the Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT).

The appointment was communicated to CDEL through a letter dated November 25, 2026, the company said, adding that its board of directors would take further steps as may be necessary in the matter.

"We wish to inform you that, pursuant to the order dated November 5, 2026 passed by the Securities Appellate Tribunal (“SAT”), directing the Securities and Exchange Board of India (“SEBI”) to carry out further investigation within the upper limit of six months and pass appropriate orders in accordance with law, SEBI has, vide its letter dated November 25, 2026, bearing reference no. I/26423/2026, informed the Company that CLA Indus Value Consulting has been appointed as the forensic auditor to assist the investigating authority," it said in its stock exchange filing.

"The Board of Directors of the Company will take such further steps as may be necessary in the matter," it added.

On November 5, SAT directed SEBI to undertake a fresh, independent and comprehensive investigation into the alleged diversion of Rs 3,535 crore from seven subsidiaries of CDEL to Mysore Amalgamated Coffee Estates Ltd (MACEL), an entity linked to the company's promoters.

The tribunal had set aside an earlier order passed by SEBI's Whole Time Member (WTM) and directed the regulator to complete the further investigation within six months and pass appropriate orders in accordance with the law.

The SAT order came in response to an appeal filed by CDEL challenging SEBI's order, which had imposed a penalty of Rs 26 crore under Sections 15HA and 15HB of the Sebi Act, 1992, in connection with alleged securities law violations.

In its order, the tribunal observed that an independent and comprehensive investigation into the alleged diversion of funds from the CDEL group and its promoters would be in the interest of justice. It also asked SEBI to ascertain the roles of various stakeholders and consider appropriate action, particularly to ensure adequate restitution for the company's public shareholders.

The tribunal further directed Sebi to consider recording statements on oath of concerned persons, including legal representatives of late V G Siddhartha, to establish the ultimate beneficiaries of the allegedly diverted funds.

It also asked the regulator to examine the bank accounts of all concerned entities, including conduit entities and beneficiaries of funds transferred from the bank accounts of late Siddhartha, his wife and parents.