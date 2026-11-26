MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, Nov 26 (IANS) BJP Karnataka President and MLA B.Y. Vijayendra on Thursday accused the Congress of betraying the ideals of the Constitution while projecting itself as its protector and invoking the legacy of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar for political gains.

Speaking at a Constitution Day (Samvidhan Divas) programme in Bengaluru, Vijayendra alleged that the Congress, which had defeated Ambedkar twice in elections, was now portraying itself as the guardian of the Constitution.

He also accused the state government of diverting funds earmarked for the development of Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs), alleging a wide gap between the Congress's words and actions.

Describing Constitution Day as a historic occasion of pride for every Indian, he said the day should not be restricted to commemorating history but should also provide an opportunity to introspect on whether the ideals of the Constitution were being implemented in practice.

The programme was attended by writers, university professors, lecturers, leaders of Dalit organisations, distinguished personalities from various fields and Padma Shri awardees.

Vijayendra said discussions should focus on who remained committed to the ideals of Ambedkar, who undermined the Constitution, and who genuinely worked towards upholding its values. Failure to remember historical mistakes could lead to their recurrence, he cautioned.

Referring to Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, holding copies of the Constitution and invoking Ambedkar's legacy, Vijayendra questioned the party's credentials as a protector of constitutional values.

He said the Congress had defeated Ambedkar twice when he contested Lok Sabha elections and alleged that the party's position on providing an appropriate place for his funeral after his death was also questionable. It was ironic that the same party was now projecting itself as the defender of the Constitution, he said.

Vijayendra also accused the Congress government of neglecting the demand for increased reservation for SCs and STs. He recalled that the previous BJP government, under then Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, had taken a decisive step towards increasing reservation.

However, he alleged that the Congress government has failed to effectively defend the decision before the courts and was now attempting to evade responsibility by filing an appeal before the Supreme Court.

He said Ambedkar had consistently maintained that political equality alone was insufficient without social and economic equality. Reservation was an important mechanism to ensure equal participation of oppressed and backward communities in the administrative system, and governments had a responsibility to implement that vision.

He also alleged that successive Congress governments neglected the demand to confer the Bharat Ratna on Ambedkar. He recalled that the award was eventually conferred during V.P. Singh's tenure as Prime Minister, following the insistence of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

Vijayendra credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi with giving national and international prominence to Ambedkar's legacy by according special attention to the development of places associated with his life, including his birthplace, place of education, Deeksha Bhoomi, Chaitya Bhoomi and Mahaparinirvan Bhoomi.

He said Ambedkar was not a leader belonging to any particular community but a national icon whose contributions to the Constitution and social justice must be respected by every Indian.