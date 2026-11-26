New Delhi [India], November 26 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) secured the deportation of INTERPOL Red Notice subject Sujith Kumar from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to India on November 25 in connection with a murder case registered by Keralam Police. According to a press release, the deportation was carried out in coordination with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and Keralam Police. The accused arrived at Kochi on November 25 along with an escort team of Keralam Police after being handed over by UAE authorities.

According to the press release, Sujith Kumar was wanted in connection with a murder that took place in October 2008. Due to previous enmity, he and other accused persons allegedly formed an unlawful assembly armed with deadly weapons and attacked a victim who was conversing with the complainant on the roadside. The assailants inflicted multiple injuries on the victim, who succumbed while undergoing treatment at a hospital on the same day. Sujith Kumar had been absconding for a long time, while a chargesheet in the case had already been filed before the competent court.

At the request of Keralam Police, the CBI's National Central Bureau (NCB), New Delhi, had secured the publication of an INTERPOL Red Notice against the accused. Subsequently, he was traced and arrested by UAE authorities. Following the completion of due legal procedures, the UAE authorities agreed to deport him to India. With active coordination by the CBI, a Keralam Police escort team travelled to the UAE and took custody of the accused before bringing him back to India. The CBI, functioning as India's National Central Bureau for INTERPOL, coordinates with law enforcement agencies across the country through BHARATPOL to facilitate international police cooperation. The press release stated that more than 300 wanted criminals have been brought back to India through INTERPOL channels since 2019, including 76 fugitives during 2026 so far.