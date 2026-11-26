Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], November 26 (ANI): Tensions flared near the Keserapalli polling booth in Krishna district's Gannavaram mandal during the first phase of the Andhra Pradesh Gram Panchayat elections, after a dispute broke out between Telugu Desam Party (TDP) supporters and party rebels outside the voting centre. The polling commenced in 3,240 gram panchayats across 26 districts in the first phase of the gram panchayat elections, from 7 am to 1 pm on November 26, 2026. As polling took place for the opening round of the rural local body elections, the altercation near the Keserapalli station created brief commotion among voters and party workers in the area.

Meanwhile, the Andhra Pradesh police conducted field inspections across districts to maintain order and ensure smooth polling. In Prakasam district, Superintendent of Police V. Harshavardhan Raju visited multiple voting centres, including polling stations at Thumadu, U. Uppalapadu, and Vennuru to oversee the first phase of the Gram Panchayat polls. During his inspection, the district police chief reviewed queue management arrangements put in place for orderly voting, monitored the polling process, and assessed police deployment and security measures at the stations, according to an official release from the Superintendent of Police's public relations office.

On Thursday, voters across the designated regions turned out to exercise their franchise in an orderly manner. Election authorities made comprehensive arrangements to ensure a smooth and transparent polling process, and deployed adequate security personnel and administrative staff at all polling stations. Voting continued till 1 pm, after which the process of counting and result compilation will be initiated according to the guidelines established by the State Election Commission (SEC). Strict protocols were maintained across all polling booths to guarantee a safe environment for every participating citizen.

Earlier this week on Monday, YSRCP leaders accused the Chandrababu Naidu-led government of undermining democracy during the ongoing Panchayat elections, alleging police-backed attacks, obstruction of nominations, forced withdrawals and arbitrary rejection of candidature papers. After meeting the SEC, the party leaders demanded immediate intervention and action against alleged electoral irregularities. YSRCP MLC Varudu Kalyani alleged that candidates supported by the party were assaulted, detained and forced to withdraw their nominations in several districts, including Palnadu, Kadapa, Tirupati, Srikakulam and Anantapur. She alleged that police personnel were beating candidates even inside police stations, while coalition workers had attacked women and set vehicles on fire. Kalyani warned that officials facilitating such violations would face legal consequences when YS Jagan Mohan Reddy returned to power in 2029.

According to Andhra Pradesh State Election Commissioner Anil Chandra Punetha, Gram Panchayat elections in Andhra Pradesh would be conducted in three phases. The first phase of polling took place on November 26, followed by the second phase on November 29 and the third phase on December 2. Results for Gram Panchayat elections will be declared on the day of polling. (ANI)