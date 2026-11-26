New York Introduces Five-Year Ban on AI-Powered Toys for Children
(MENAFN) New York has approved a five-year prohibition on children's toys featuring artificial intelligence companion chatbots, following concerns about potential threats to minors' safety and personal information.
Governor Kathy Hochul signed the legislation on Tuesday, restricting the production, distribution, exchange, and sale of internet-connected toys that use AI chatbots to communicate with children. The restrictions cover products such as interactive dolls, talking stuffed animals, and robotic toys.
Under the new legislation, manufacturers and retailers across New York state will be barred from producing or selling these AI-enabled products once the measure takes effect on Feb. 22, 2027. The restrictions will remain effective for five years.
Businesses that fail to comply with the requirements could face civil fines reaching $15,000 per day for every violation.
Hochul highlighted the potential dangers associated with AI-powered toys, warning that parents should not have to fear that products marketed for children could expose them to harmful interactions or compromise their personal information.
"Parents shopping for gifts for the holidays or any other occasion should not have to worry that dangerous chatbots disguised as toys could expose their children to inappropriate conversations, manipulate their feelings or put their privacy at risk," she said in an official statement.
The governor stressed that addressing the dangers posed by artificial intelligence systems operating without adequate regulation remains a key priority for her administration.
She also encouraged parents and guardians to carefully assess the possible consequences of purchasing AI-enabled toys for young children ahead of the approaching holiday season, noting that the newly approved restrictions will not have entered into force by then.
Governor Kathy Hochul signed the legislation on Tuesday, restricting the production, distribution, exchange, and sale of internet-connected toys that use AI chatbots to communicate with children. The restrictions cover products such as interactive dolls, talking stuffed animals, and robotic toys.
Under the new legislation, manufacturers and retailers across New York state will be barred from producing or selling these AI-enabled products once the measure takes effect on Feb. 22, 2027. The restrictions will remain effective for five years.
Businesses that fail to comply with the requirements could face civil fines reaching $15,000 per day for every violation.
Hochul highlighted the potential dangers associated with AI-powered toys, warning that parents should not have to fear that products marketed for children could expose them to harmful interactions or compromise their personal information.
"Parents shopping for gifts for the holidays or any other occasion should not have to worry that dangerous chatbots disguised as toys could expose their children to inappropriate conversations, manipulate their feelings or put their privacy at risk," she said in an official statement.
The governor stressed that addressing the dangers posed by artificial intelligence systems operating without adequate regulation remains a key priority for her administration.
She also encouraged parents and guardians to carefully assess the possible consequences of purchasing AI-enabled toys for young children ahead of the approaching holiday season, noting that the newly approved restrictions will not have entered into force by then.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment