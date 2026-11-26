Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 26 (ANI): Services and Uttar Pradesh continued their dominant medal-winning run at the inaugural Youth Artistic Gymnastics National Championships at INS Hamla, Malad, on Tuesday, adding two more team titles to their growing collection on the second day of competition. Services produced a commanding performance to emerge champions in the Grade 8 Out-Age category, while Uttar Pradesh showcased their depth and consistency to top the Grade 8 In-Age section.

In the Out-Age category, Services delivered a commanding all-round team performance, accumulating 184.634 points to secure the gold medal. West Bengal put up a spirited challenge to finish runners-up with 175.400 points, while Uttar Pradesh settled for third place with 173.634 points, as per a press release. Services gymnast Sumit Singh produced an outstanding individual display to clinch the all-around title with 62.433 points. Uttar Pradesh's Sanchit Srivastava gave him a close fight, finishing a mere 0.032 points behind with 62.401 points. Services' Jaswin completed the podium with a commendable third-place finish on 62.301 points.

The apparatus finals witnessed several impressive individual performances. Sanchit Srivastava showcased his versatility and technical precision to capture gold in the floor exercise and parallel bars. Maharashtra's Gaurang Haldankar delivered a strong routine to top the still rings, while Dhwji Shah emerged victorious in the vault. Services' Jaswin demonstrated his prowess on the pommel horse, and Manipur's Md Mukhtadir Alibukhs produced a winning display on the horizontal bar.

Uttar Pradesh were equally impressive in the In-Age team competition, combining consistency and quality across the apparatus to accumulate 186.535 points and clinch the title. Services put up a determined challenge to finish second with 182.765 points, while Maharashtra secured third place with 177.667 points. Uttar Pradesh's Arpit Prajapati delivered a superb all-round performance to claim the individual gold with 64.534 points. Services' Birendra Patra impressed with a score of 63.466 points to finish second, while Maharashtra's Shrihaan Valimbe completed the podium with 63.099 points. Prajapati continued his exceptional form in the apparatus finals, displaying his versatility by winning gold in the pommel horse and vault. His Uttar Pradesh teammate Anubhav Singh also enjoyed a productive outing, claiming the parallel bars and horizontal bar titles. Odisha's Om Sahoo produced the best floor exercise performance, while Manipur's Diamond Kamei topped the still rings. The men's competition concludes at INS Hamla on November 26, followed by the senior and junior men's selection trials on November 27. The women's artistic gymnastics championships will be held from November 28 to 30. (ANI)