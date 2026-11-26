Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 26 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Thursday accused the Congress of practising appeasement and being opposed to backward classes, Dalits, tribals, women and the poor. Speaking to the media, Maurya said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's statements were based on facts and alleged that the Congress had been responsible for creating problems in the country since Independence.“The Prime Minister says what he says based on facts. The Congress is a party that practices appeasement. It is a party opposed to backward classes, Dalits, tribals, women and the poor. Congress has been making a mess of things,” he said.

He further said that the Congress had been ousted from power and would remain out of power, adding that“making a mess of things is both their present and their history”. Meanwhile, Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna also launched a sharp attack on the Congress, accusing the party of misleading the public with its 'Samvidhan Raksha Yatra' and allegations of vote theft while recalling its imposition of the Emergency.

Speaking to a reporter in Lucknow, Khanna dismissed the opposition's accusations regarding Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and electoral integrity as politically motivated double standards, pointing to the Congress's own record of imposing the Emergency in Uttar Pradesh. "The Congress is misleading people. Congress imposed the Emergency in Uttar Pradesh and across the country for personal reasons. They turned the entire country into a prison and curbed press freedom,” Khanna told ANI.

The Congress has organised 'Samvidhan Raksha Marches' across all states as part of its campaign to safeguard the Constitution, according to an official party release. In a statement, All India Congress Committee (AICC) General Secretary KC Venugopal said that every Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) would organise the march in its respective state, with Kharge participating in the Lucknow march. (ANI)