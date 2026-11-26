Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 26 (ANI): Congress MP Manickam Tagore criticised the DMK over Leader of the Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin's meeting with Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, accusing the party of adopting a contradictory stand on the office of the Governor. In a social media post, Tagore recalled the DMK's earlier slogan questioning the need for a governor in a state. He said the party, which had once dismissed the governor as a mere“postman”, was now approaching the same office to submit petitions.“Those who thundered on stage, saying 'You are just a postman', are now lining up to hand over letters to that very same postman,” he remarked. Tagore further alleged that the DMK had surrendered at the governor's doorstep after losing power. He also claimed that Udhayanidhi Stalin's approach was now aligned with the stand taken by the governor and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Yesterday, Tagore accused the BJP and Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS) of attempting to turn the Thiruparankundram Karthigai Deepam controversy into a "political" issue, alleging that they were "spreading fake news" despite the Tamil Nadu government implementing the Supreme Court's directions. Reacting to the controversy, Tagore said the state government had acted in accordance with the Supreme Court's order and maintained that the Devasthanam was authorised to decide who would light the lamp, as specified in Paragraph 14 of the order. "The Tamil Nadu government has only implemented the Supreme Court's orders. We all know that the Secular Social Justice Victory Alliance always respects the Supreme Court. You have to read Paragraph 14 of the Supreme Court's order, which clearly states that the Devasthanam will decide who will light the lamp," Tagore told ANI.

Explaining the decision to light the lamp above the Moolasthanam pillar, the Congress MP said the Devasthanam included members of the Adangavular Kulu and had taken the decision in accordance with tradition and customary practices. "They have decided, in accordance with tradition and customary practices, that the lamp should be lit above the Moolasthanam pillar. This is the pillar where the Deepam has traditionally been lit for the past 300 years," he said.

Accusing the BJP and RSS of "politicising" the issue, Tagore said, "For some other reasons, the Sanghis and RSS people want to divert the Thiruparankundram Deepam issue into a political controversy." He further alleged that the BJP and RSS were "spreading misinformation" about the state government's handling of the matter. "They can do whatever they want, but the Tamil Nadu government under Vijay's leadership has fully implemented the Supreme Court's orders. This kind of fake news is unacceptable. The BJP and RSS are spreading such fake news," he said. Emphasising Tamil Nadu's tradition of communal harmony, Tagore said, "Tamil Nadu is a state where communal harmony prevails, and we will not allow this kind of division in the state." (ANI)